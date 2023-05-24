Sequoia Named “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” in the 2023 HR Tech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequoia, the HR technology platform and advisory services company, has been named as the winner of the 2023 HR Tech Awards for “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” for Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing. Sequoia is being recognized as one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms in its category, being selected after rigorous judging by a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and industry educators. To learn more about the Sequoia People Platform, visit: sequoia.com/platform.



Every year, the HR Tech Awards program reviews and selects the most valuable and innovative HR, talent, and learning technology providers in the market. Presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards honor tech solutions based on five key areas: the problem(s) the technology solves in the market, case studies, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

“As a former HR practitioner, I know how hard it is to make benefits and total rewards a strategic focus, not just a tactical one,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “That's why I was intrigued by Sequoia. My favorite feature was the benefits and compensation benchmarking that indicates how Sequoia’s clients compare against the industry. Between that and the utilization analysis that shows which benefits are actually being used, the platform offers a powerful set of insights.”

“The largest investment most companies make is in their people, yet most companies don’t actually know how much they are investing in their people or which people programs have the greatest impact,” said Greg Golub, CEO at Sequoia. “We are honored to be recognized for our platform which gives business leaders real-time visibility into their total people investment and the important outcomes that drive their business. This recognition further ignites us on our path to transforming the way organizations harness the true potential of their workforce."

The announcement comes as Sequoia celebrates its 22nd year providing benefits and compensation advisory services to companies of all sizes. From early stage through IPO and on to household names with thousands of employees, Sequoia helps business leaders tie employee benefits, compensation, and people programs to business results.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help companies address their top people-related business challenges such as improving retention, attracting top talent, and increasing people-spend ROI. With expert advisory services across compensation and benefits and a powerful platform, we connect employee total rewards programs with insightful people analytics so companies can manage their global people investment in real time to better meet the needs of their evolving workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.



Media Contact:

Blake Irwin

AMF Media Group

sequoia@amfmediagroup.com

925.790.2619