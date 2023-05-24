BOLLORÉ : COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 24, 2023

French English

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

M a y 24, 202 3

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 24, 2023

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED

ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OF 0.04 EUROS PAID ON JULY 6, 2023

The Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on May 24, 2023, presided by Cyrille Bolloré.

All the resolutions submitted at Bolloré’s Combined General Meeting were adopted at rates ranging between 92.04 % and 99.99 %, representing 94.02 % of the total number of votes.

The Ordinary General Meeting notably approved the payment of a dividend of 0.06 euros per share, i.e. an additional dividend of 0.04 euros per share after the payment of the interim dividend of 0.02 euros per share on September 1, 2022. The additional dividend shall be paid in cash only, on July 6, 2023.

As a reminder, the simplified public tender offer initiated by Bolloré SE on its own shares at a price of 5.75 euros per share, additional 2022 dividend attached, will be open until May 30, 2023 included. An additional contingent €0.25 earn-out per Bolloré SE share tendered to the offer will be paid if CMA CGM’s put option relating to Bolloré Logistics leads to the sale of the latter pursuant to agreed upon terms.

Among the resolutions submitted for approval at the Combined General Meeting of May 24, 2023, the shareholders also approved the renewal of the directorship of Marie Bolloré.

The presentation projected at the General Meeting is available on the company’s website at www.bollore.com / Shareholders / Regulated information / General Meeting.

Attachment