2023 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 30 – June 1, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Louisiana Energy Conference (“LEC”) will be held in New Orleans at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street May 30 – June 1, 2023.



LEC will feature a series of 27 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from over 80 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

LEC is pleased to announce that this year’s keynote speaker will be Nadia Martin Wiggen, Partner in Energy and Commodities at Pareto Securities. The title of her presentation is “Navigating Through the Energy Crisis”. She has over 15 years of experience in commodities as an analyst, originator and trader. She began her commodities career at Morgan Stanley London and later worked as an analyst trader at Phibro for six years before joining Rystad Energy where she was Head of the Market Team, spanning oil, gas and renewables. Nadia advises companies and institutional investors within the commodities space, focusing on energy and security for Pareto Securities. Nadia is regularly featured in various media outlets across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia, and is a regular guest on Bloomberg TV.

Nadia holds an MSc degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics and a BSc from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service where she specialized in post-Soviet economics, security, and politics. She was a visiting scholar at Harvard University’s Ukrainian Research Institute as part of her studies in foreign service.

A further updated agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available at www.LouisianaEnergyConferen c e.com . The online agenda will be updated as additional participants are confirmed.

Attendance at special events during the Conference may be limited so please register and complete your personal agenda as soon as possible. LEC is pleased to add an exciting new venue for its third networking event on Thursday evening June 1 which will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm in the Burgundy Bar at The Saint Hotel immediately next door to the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy a post-event cocktail and hors d’oeuvres and provide the Al Petrie Advisors’ team with feedback on this year’s event.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, host of the event, commented, “Our program agenda has been further expanded and we are pleased to welcome over 80 panelist firms across our 27 panels. We have a great lineup this year with sessions focused on Gulf of Mexico, onshore U.S. and international E&P and oil services, as well as ones devoted to carbon capture, LNG, ESG, wind, and renewable fuels. We are also very excited to welcome back Nadia Martin Wiggen this year and she will be our keynote speaker. Nadia provides a unique international perspective with her views on global commodity markets and the impact of political events on supply and demand. Additionally, we will once again host our lively networking events each evening at different venues, which is made possible by our sponsors.”

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $349 for the three-day event.

Attendees are advised to register to attend and book their hotel rooms soon. While the Conference rate of $199 expired May 16, rooms may still be available at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans plus The Saint Hotel has offered a block of rooms next door at the rate of $169 per night. Hotel reservations can be made on the Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConferenc e .com which also provides online Conference registration and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953