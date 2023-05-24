Global Collagen Market Size To Exceed USD 8.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 5.9%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Collagen Market Size is to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.2 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the projected period. The market is expanding due to increased demand for collagen in various applications such as food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Furthermore, the increasing use of collagen in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and wound healing is fueling market growth.

Collagen is a protein found throughout the body, including the skin, bones, and connective tissues. Because of its unique properties, such as its ability to promote tissue repair and regeneration, it is also used in a variety of medical and cosmetic applications. Collagen is widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industries for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation applications. The growing demand for beauty and personal care products, particularly in emerging economies, is driving collagen demand in this industry, contributing to the global collagen market's growth.

The global collagen market is a rapidly expanding industry that is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. The rising demand for collagen in a variety of applications such as food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare is propelling the market forward. The global collagen market is extremely competitive, with multiple key players present. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising demand for collagen-based products in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Collagen is primarily derived from animal sources such as bovine, porcine, and marine. However, due to animal welfare concerns and the risk of disease transmission, there are growing ethical concerns about the use of animal-derived collagen. As a result, alternative sources of collagen, such as plant-based collagen, are being developed as a more sustainable and ethical option.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Collagen Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Gelatin, Native Collagen, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Others), By Source (Bovine, Poultry, Porcine, Marine, and Plant Sources), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The gelatin segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global collagen market during the forecast period.

The global collagen market is divided into several segments, including hydrolyzed collagen, gelatin, native collagen, and others. Among these, gelatin is expected to account for the majority of the global collagen market over the forecast period. Gelatin is responsible for growth. Collagen is an essential protein for the human body that has numerous nutritional, skin, and health benefits; the food and beverage industry is a major contributor to its demand.

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global collagen market over the predicted period.

The global collagen market is divided into three applications: healthcare, food and beverages, and others. The food and beverages segment is projected to dominate the largest share of the global collagen market throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for dietary supplements as well as functional foods and beverages in North America and Europe can be attributed to the growth.

The bovine segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global collagen market during the forecast period.

The global collagen market is classified by source into bovine, poultry, porcine, marine, and plant sources. Among these, the bovine segment is expected to account for the majority of the global collagen market during the forecast period. This higher share is due to increased cattle availability and lower prices compared to other sources.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the collagen market over the predicted timeframe.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the collagen market during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the increasing use of collagen in a variety of foods and beverages, as well as changing consumer preferences. In the region, manufacturers have released several kinds of collagen-infused beverages, including cappuccino collagen and soy collagen, among others. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global collagen market. High-quality collagen is expected to fuel market growth in the production of bone and tissue reconstruction patches.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Collagen Market include Rousselot, Darling Ingredients, GELITA AG, STERLING GELATIN, Juncà Gelatines SL, Collagen Solutions Plc, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., ConnOils LLC, Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Tessenderlo Group, Weishardt Holding SA, Juncà Gelatines SL, Symatese, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Cambrium, a biotechnology company, has released its first product, NovaColl. It is the first micro-molecular, skin-identical collagen designed specifically for premium personal care formulations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global collagen market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Collagen Market, By Product Type

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Gelatin

Native Collagen

Others

Global Collagen Market, By Application

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Collagen Market, By Source

Bovine

Poultry

Porcine

Marine

Plant Sources

Global Collagen Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



