Sphere to Exhibit at AWE with Lenovo, Showcasing the Future of Enterprise XR Collaboration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphere Technology Holdings, Inc., the world’s leading XR software provider for enterprise, will showcase its game-changing immersive collaboration platform at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) from May 31st to June 2nd in Santa Clara, California. Sphere will be exhibiting in Lenovo’s booth (#219), demonstrating how mission-built XR technology revolutionizes professional team collaboration and productivity.



Seamlessly deployed in real-world scenarios, Sphere enables users to leapfrog their competitors by giving them spatially relevant access to required knowledge and information. It enables customers to overcome the limitations of traditional conferencing tools, making remote work more effective than ever.

Sphere’s application merges physical and digital worlds to facilitate clear interpretation and reasoning, building stronger connections by allowing users to work naturally in 3D space. Its all-in-one application covers the most critical XR use-cases, including workforce collaboration, sales demonstrations, employee training, remote expert assistance, and immersive construction planning.

Sphere is the most interoperable, enterprise-ready platform on the market. It’s compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, empowering customers to leverage the full potential of XR technology.

“We’re thrilled to showcase Sphere’s latest development at AWE,” says Sven Brunner, CEO at Sphere, “We’ll be at the Lenovo booth, demoing our solution on the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses. Their form factor closely mimics a regular pair of glasses, combining practicality with comfort. With Sphere, A3 device users can leverage transformative XR capabilities to cut-down on expenses and accelerate time-to-market.”

Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse at Lenovo adds, “Lenovo ThinkReality’s AR and VR solutions, combined with Sphere’s comprehensive XR platform, enable new levels of efficiency and innovation by leveraging the most common XR uses case in the workplace. We look forward to demonstrating applications and the ROI we can deliver together.”

To experience the enhanced productivity enabled by intelligent spatial co-working, visit Sphere in Lenovo’s booth at AWE.

About Sphere

Sphere revolutionizes professional team collaboration by overcoming the limitations of screen-based interactions and remote communication. As the go-to XR software for enterprise, Sphere integrates the physical environment with powerful extended reality (XR) technology to supercharge employee productivity. With daily deployments in real-world scenarios, Sphere empowers users to outpace competitors by enhancing cross-boundary connections and maximizing the effectiveness of every interaction. As the most comprehensive and interoperable XR solution on the market, Sphere is trusted by world-renowned companies in the manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and defense sectors.

www.sphere.tech

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spheretechxr/

Contact:

Alexandra Corey

Head of Marketing

alexandra.corey@sphere.tech

+1 416-697-8762



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38450780-85b3-4eaf-b980-6a7055c0ec7a