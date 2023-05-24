Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Size to Hit USD 7.87 Billion by 2032 at 4.39% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomaterial Wound Dressing Industry Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Information by Product type, Application and Region - Forecast Till 2032, the market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 4.39%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 7.87 billion by 2032

Market Scope:

Biomaterials, such as collagen, alginates, and hydrogels, have been utilized for centuries to dress wounds and help in wound healing. In more recent decades, developments in materials science and nanotechnology have allowed for the development of biodegradable and nonwoven wound dressings that are both cost-effective and convenient. Biomaterial wound dressings (BWD) are substrates expected to uphold a moist or hydrated environment at a wound site, to save fluids at the wound, and to protect the wound from infection.

BWDs can be widely divided into four main component types. BWDs can be fitted to absorb fluids, keep the wound site clean, and maintain humidity. They are available in several forms. The global Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the technological advances in biomaterials and their application in wound dressing. Furthermore, the advancements in nanotechnology create new applications of biomaterials, and innovative products are also believed to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the market's growth worldwide.

Report Scope:

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Biomaterial Wound Dressing includes players such as:

Acelity (US)

Coloplast (Denmark)

Paul Hartmann (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Hollister (US)

B. Braun (Germany)

ConvaTec (UK)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

3M (US)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Trends



Market Drivers

The global Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the technological advances in biomaterials and their application in wound dressing. Furthermore, the advancements in nanotechnology create new applications of biomaterials, and innovative products are also believed to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the market's growth worldwide. Moreover, the advances in nanotechnology and materials science have caused the development of innovative biomaterials with advanced properties, which is also projected to enhance the market's growth over the assessment period. In addition, factors such as demand for advanced wound dressings, effective protection from infection, the rapid growth of the aging population, and the prevalence of chronic diseases will likely boost the market's development over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Biomaterial Wound Dressing market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the hydrocolloids segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry over the assessment period. Given their thermal stability and high-water retention capability, the main parameter supporting the segment's growth is the widespread use of hydrocolloid-based wound dressings. On the contrary, the Hydrogels segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years since they are widely used to treat chronic wounds.

Among all the application areas, the chronic wound segment ensured the leading position across the global Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry in the year 2019. The main parameter supporting the segment's growth is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Furthermore, advanced wound dressings are required to prevent infections and uphold wound healing efficiently.

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Biomaterial Wound Dressing is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region held the top position across the global Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry in 2019, with the largest contribution of around USD 1.5 billion. The main parameter supporting the growth of the regional market is the large population of elderly individuals. Furthermore, the rising investments in wound dressing products and technologies are also projected to boost the regional market's development over the coming years.



The Asia-Pacific regional Biomaterial Wound Dressing industry is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given primarily to the growing acceptance of advanced wound care products along with the rising population of elderly individuals.

