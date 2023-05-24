Wireless Gas Detection Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 2.6 Billion | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Wireless Gas Detection Market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Increase in deployment of wireless technology across various industries is fueling the demand for wireless gas detection systems. Easy installation of wireless gas detection systems that can be integrated with other safety systems results in comprehensive safety solution for various applications.

Wireless gas detection systems utilize wireless technology to detect the presence of hazardous gases in the air. These systems typically comprise a network of sensors that are placed at strategic locations throughout a facility or in areas facing risks of gas leak.

The sensors are designed for detection of specific types of gases, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, or methane, and can detect gas leaks in real time. When a sensor detects gas leak, it wirelessly sends signal to a central control panel, which then raises an alarm to alert personnel of the potential danger.

Wireless gas detection systems are primarily installed in industrial units, such as chemical plants, oil refineries, and power generation facilities. Wireless gas detection systems serve to be an effective approach to keep a check on gas levels and detect leaks quickly thereby signaling prompt action to protect workers and prevent accidents.

Key Findings of Study

Technological Advancements Fueling Wireless Gas Detection Market Value - Key advantage of wireless gas detection systems to prevent industrial accidents by offering precision and reliability in the detection of gas leakage is fueling adoption of these systems. Advent of wireless communication technologies, such as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Bluetooth, has enabled the development of more robust and reliable wireless gas detectors. This is anticipated to boost market size.



Technological ability of these detectors to be monitored remotely enables personnel to track gas levels and respond to potential danger in real time, even from far-off locations. Increase in practice of the installation of wireless gas detectors in various industries, such as oil & gas, power, and chemical, is creating lucrative opportunities for players to increase their market share.



Government Regulations and Strict Industry Standards Driving Demand – Industrial safety standards in several countries mandate gas detection systems to prevent accidents. This is because gas detection systems can detect gas leak in real time and raise an alarm to take action to prevent toxic fumes from escaping into the environment. The critical advantage of protecting the health of nearby communities is triggering market development.



Several governments across the world are enacting strict rules to curb emissions and investing in novel technologies to monitor emissions, particularly from the oil and gas industry. For instance, in August 2022, The US Department of Energy announced funding up to US$ 32 Mn for research and development of novel monitoring, measurement, and mitigation technologies that would aid in the detection and reduction of methane emissions in the oil and natural gas producing regions of the country.



Based on application, industrial safety segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Industrial safety mandates laid down by governments necessitate the installation of a wide range of safety equipment for safe working environment for workers.

Deployment in Oil & Gas Industry Boosting Market Value - In terms of end-user, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in the next few years. Industrial processes in the oil & gas sector result in the production of toxic gases, which, when present in high concentrations, can reduce the oxygen in the air and create a hazardous environment for workers.



Therefore, safety mandates in place in the oil & gas industry are boosting the wireless gas detection market development.



Growth Drivers

Government mandates for safe working environments in industrial units are fueling the wireless gas detection market

Characteristic of wireless gas detection systems to be integrated with other safety systems is accelerating the deployment of these systems

Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the global market in the next few years. Stringent government regulations in place to ensure workplace safety account for the growth of the industry in the region. Statutes of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate employers to provide a safe working environment for their employees. This includes round-the-clock monitoring for hazardous gases and other airborne pollutants.



Key Players

Prominent players in the wireless gas detection market include

Detector Electronics Corporation,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation,

International Gas Detectors Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Tyco Gas & Flame Detection,

Crowcon Detection Instruments,

RAE Systems,

Gastronics Inc.,

Siemens A, and MSA Safety Incorporated.



The global wireless gas detection market is segmented as follows:

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services



Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

License-Free ISM Brand

Others



Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by Application

Industrial Safety

National Security and Military

Environmental Safety



Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by End-user

Oil & Gas

Power

Chemical

Mining & Metal

Discrete Manufacturing Industry

Commercial Building

Others



Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



