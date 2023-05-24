Cancer Cachexia Market Size Worth USD 4.12 Billion by 2030 at 4.09% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Cachexia Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cancer Cachexia Market Information by Drug Therapy, Mode of Action and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was worth USD 2.76 Billion in 2022 and can anticipate expanding at 4.09% CAGR to reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

The National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has published data that estimates the prevalence of cachexia among cancer patients with advanced-stage disease to be 80.0%. Cachexia is to blame for about 20.0% of cancer patients' deaths worldwide. Weight loss, anorexia, asthenia, and anemia are some of the symptoms of this wasting syndrome in patients. It frequently coexists with long-term conditions like HIV, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, chronic renal failure, and others. Tumors are linked to cachexia brought on by cancer. The Cancer Cachexia Hub estimates that 1.3 million cancer patients in the United States alone suffer from this syndrome each year. It is the most typical sign of advanced malignant disease, which increases patient mortality.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.12 Billion CAGR 4.09% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Therapy And Mode of Action Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Cancer Cachexia Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms active in the cancer cachexia industry are

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cancer Cachexia Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

Around the world, a sizable patient population is looking for effective treatment for cachexia as a result of the rising incidence of cachexia and the prevalence of cancer. For example, according to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), there were over 18.1 million new cancer cases recorded globally in 2018.

Additionally, according to information provided by the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia, and Wasting Disorders (SCWD), cachexia, including cancer-induced cachexia, affected an estimated 0.5–1.0% of the population in developed countries in 2018. Because cachexia is becoming more common among cancer patients worldwide, there is a rising demand for effective therapeutic solutions, which is propelling the growth of the cancer cachexia market.

Currently, progestogens, corticosteroids, and other medications are the only alternatives for treating cachexia in cancer patients. Although there is a clinical gap in the treatment outcomes, these medications have demonstrated their effectiveness in the treatment of cancer-induced cachexia. There isn't currently a medication candidate being approved particularly to address this problem. This widens the treatment options gap, which the market competitors are working to close through R&D and the release of new medications.

For instance, the Pfizer Inc.-sponsored PF-06946860 is now undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials. This trial's goal is to examine PF-06946860's effectiveness in treating cachectic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. It is projected that the results of the clinical studies of novel candidates, regulatory approvals, and product introductions will increase the demand for and uptake of cancer cachexia therapies among healthcare providers.

Market Restraints:

Even though cancer cachexia is becoming more common everywhere, several obstacles are preventing the market from expanding as a whole. One of them is the expensive price of treating cancer and its supporting care, as well as the low reimbursement for treatments in developing nations. According to estimates, the cost of treating cancer patients with cachexia is considerably higher than the cost of treating cancer patients without cachexia. The development and approval of an effective treatment for this condition have also been significantly hampered by strict government rules regulating the clinical study of new candidates. This market is therefore anticipated to grow slowly due to the increased out-of-pocket costs associated with cancer-induced cachexia and the dearth of approved treatments for treatment.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has quickly spread over the world and become a pandemic. Patients with long-term illnesses, such as cancer patients, are more likely to get COVID-19 because they frequently have many comorbid conditions, such as cachexia, and are frequently immunosuppressed as a result of their disease and ongoing therapy. For instance, a retrospective examination of 355 COVID-19 fatalities in Italy revealed that 20.0% of the patients had cancer. As a result, many medical organizations have published recommendations for both cancer patients and medical professionals. They have recommended using telehealth as a means of giving cancer patients treatment and supportive care.

However, it has been noted that during this COVID-19 outbreak, the rate of cancer patients receiving a diagnosis has decreased. Tumor marker tests for cancer indicated an estimated 22.0% drop in March and April 2020, according to a survey done in the United States. For oncology in-vitro tests, a comparable decline was seen in a variety of clinical settings across international borders. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to slightly impede market expansion in 2020 while having a short-term impact on the diagnosis of new cancer patients.

Cancer Cachexia Market Segmentation

The global cancer cachexia market has been divided into supportive and palliative care, other therapies, pharmacological therapy, and lifestyle management when it comes to the type segment.

By Drug Therapy

The drug therapy market segment, which accounted for the largest market share in 2020, is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period due to rising public awareness of the effects of cancer and drug therapy for cancer-related cachexia, as well as the accessibility of a variety of medications to treat the condition.

By Mode of Action

By mode of action the market is segmented into Weight Loss Stabilizers and Appetite Stimulators

Cancer Cachexia Market Regional Insights

Due to the high prevalence of cancer and cancer cachexia, the existence of numerous medication makers, and the developing paradigm of care for cancer patients, North America is predicted to dominate the market. GLOBOCAN 2020 predicts that there are approximately 195,499 new cases of cancer in Mexico. In addition, the American Cancer Society projects that 1.9 million new instances of cancer will be detected in the United States in 2022.

A robust product pipeline for wasting syndrome and developments in novel technology for the treatment of cancer cachexia have also contributed to the expansion of the cancer cachexia market in the area. To cite a reference, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the United States began a phase 1 clinical trial in February 2022 to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and immunogenicity of a single dose of AV-380 in healthy subjects, according to data from clinicaltrials.gov in October 2022. A cytokine involved in cancer-induced cachexia, human growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15), is expected to be bound by the immunoglobulin (Ig) G1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) AV-380. Thus, it is anticipated that these factors will cause the market in the area to expand.

