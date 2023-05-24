Nasdaq Halts Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on May 24, 2023, in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (Nasdaq: MEOA, MEOAU and MEOAW) at 12:51:54. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $26.54 (Nasdaq: MEOA), $31.34 (Nasdaq: MEOAU), and $0.0802 (Nasdaq: MEOAW).



Trading will remain halted until Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

