BADER RUTTER WINS B2B MARKETING’S AGENCY OF THE YEAR

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bader Rutter, North America’s #1 B2B marcom agency, has been awarded Agency of the Year from B2B Marketing’s Elevation Awards. The announcement came during B2B Marketing’s flagship Ignite USA conference.

B2B Marketing’s Elevation Awards celebrate the very best talent, achievement and success in the B2B marketing space.

“Our agency culture is built around an idea-first approach to business and allowing the talent of our amazing teams to shine,” said David Jordan, president of Bader Rutter. “This is both a great honor and a recognition of the powerful, market-leading work we’ll continue to pursue far into the future.”

Bader Rutter’s win was one of six total awards the agency took home. Other honors included:

Marketer of the Year: Bader Rutter client Becky Lambert of Zoetis

Bader Rutter client Becky Lambert of Zoetis Gold: Best use of live, digital or hybrid event marketing — Hope Is Everywhere, Veterinary Hope Foundation

Hope Is Everywhere, Veterinary Hope Foundation Gold: Best purpose-led initiative — Direct Positive , Tempo

, Tempo Silver: Best use of creative — Direct Positive , Tempo

, Tempo Silver: Most commercially successful program — Keep or Cull, Zoetis

The agency has seen massive growth within the food and beverage space over the last year, built on an extensive history within the food production system. The win celebrates major accomplishments for clients such as Zoetis, Corteva Agriscience, McCain Foods, Tetra Pak and the Milwaukee Bucks.

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter, the 2023 B2B Marketing’s Agency of the Year, is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is both the largest agricultural marketing agency and the #1 B2B marcom agency in the country. With close to 260 employees in 17 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, branding, digital, media planning and buying, social and public relations. The employee-owned agency’s expertise spans multiple industries from agriculture and food and beverage, to pet care, animal health, insurance, financial services, sports entertainment and more.