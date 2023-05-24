What’s New in Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain for Summer 2023

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming out of a monumental winter which left the deepest snowpack on record in the Eastern Sierra, Mammoth Lakes is gearing up for a memorable summer, one that includes skiing at Mammoth Mountain until at least August. As Mammoth Lakes transitions into summer and the snow melts away, visitors can expect one of the most vibrant landscapes the Eastern Sierra has seen in years – waterfalls will be flowing at peak levels, wildflower season will be amplified, and fall colors will be on a vibrant display.

Summer air service into the Eastern Sierra is back with options from Southern California and Northern California. Plus, once you’ve arrived there are plenty of ways to stay entertained, including a lineup of town and endurance events and opportunities to give back to this beautiful place that we all love.



Community Recreation Center / LA Kings Ice At Mammoth Lakes



LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes – The Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), and Mammoth Lakes Recreation launched a historic new, community-driven partnership with National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, the LA Kings. The partners have teamed up to launch “LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes”– the Town’s first indoor, Olympic-sized ice rink. The forthcoming ice rink will operate within a newly constructed, multi-use Community Recreation Center (CRC) that is set to open to the public in late 2023.

The CRC, located at Mammoth Creek Park, will be a 40,000 square-foot Sprung Performance Arena. The CRC will be open and available to the public year-round, with the new ice rink operating annually each winter season between the months of October and April. During the summer months, the Olympic-sized rink will be transformed into a fully programmable, multi-use RecZone, which will serve as the hub for the expanding Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camps and programs.



Flights

Summer air service returns to Mammoth Lakes with both Southern California and Northern California flight options through Advanced Airlines and United Airlines, giving visitors more access to the Eastern Sierra’s stellar summer season.

SFO service via United – Summer air service from San Francisco International Airport via United Airlines into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, Calif. begins June 23, 2023 and runs until September 4, 2023. Flights will operate seven days per week.

Summer air service from San Francisco International Airport via United Airlines into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, Calif. begins June 23, 2023 and runs until September 4, 2023. Flights will operate seven days per week. Advanced Airlines –Following another successful winter season exclusively serving Mammoth Lakes Airport, Advanced Airlines will provide semi-private flights every Friday and Sunday, beginning June 30, 2023, via a 30-passenger Dornier 328 jet. Service from Southern California cities, Hawthorne/Hawthorne Municipal Airport (HHR) and Carlsbad/McClellan Palomar Airport (CLD), will fly direct into Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) through September 4, 2023. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of a private air travel experience at commercial airline cost with benefits such as private terminals and skipping TSA lines. Advanced Airlines is the only airline to offer Southern Californians direct flights straight into Mammoth Airport.

Stewardship

Mammoth Lakes Tourism is partnering with Clean Up The Lake (CUTL), a non-profit organization that specializes in SCUBA cleanup of high alpine lakes, to tackle the litter problem that is hiding below the surface of Lake George. The CUTL team is planning to perform a full circumnavigated cleanup of the lake in September 2023, once donation targets are met. Mammoth Lakes Tourism is leading the effort by donating $25,000 for a matching campaign and is seeking donations from individuals or businesses to reach the goal of $50,000. You can donate to this campaign by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/clean-up-lake-george and selecting the “Lake George” cause for your donation. Pilot dives performed in 2022 showed that a cleanup is necessary because the lake is showing signs of decades worth of snagged fishing line, discarded fishing gear and more. Also seen on this dive is the negative impact this litter has had with wildlife entanglement.



Events

Pedalpalooza, August 19, 2023– The Mammoth 50K is a World Class Mountain Bike Race. The most stunning scenery. An exciting group of pro men & women & avid mountain bike racers & local juniors. Media will be seen around the world!

The Mammoth 50K is a World Class Mountain Bike Race. The most stunning scenery. An exciting group of pro men & women & avid mountain bike racers & local juniors. Media will be seen around the world! Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross , NEW DATE: August 25 - September 23, 2023 – Due to the significant snowpack, Mammoth Mountain and 2X Promotions worked closely with the US Forest Service to determine our best option for the upcoming Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross. The 2023 Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross has been moved to August 25 – September 3. Every summer since 1968, racers have flocked to Mammoth Lakes for this classic event – the oldest continuous running motocross in the USA.

Due to the significant snowpack, Mammoth Mountain and 2X Promotions worked closely with the US Forest Service to determine our best option for the upcoming Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross. The 2023 Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross has been moved to August 25 – September 3. Every summer since 1968, racers have flocked to Mammoth Lakes for this classic event – the oldest continuous running motocross in the USA. Mammoth Tuff, September 15 -17, 2023– TUFF was born in the Eastern Sierra and has become more than a name. Mammoth Tuff is a gravel ride event offering three distances to riders with unforgettable views of surrounding areas and culminating with a party in The Village. Don’t forget to check out the Mammoth BUFF, Beer Mile Race on Friday afternoon.

TUFF was born in the Eastern Sierra and has become more than a name. Mammoth Tuff is a gravel ride event offering three distances to riders with unforgettable views of surrounding areas and culminating with a party in The Village. Don’t forget to check out the Mammoth BUFF, Beer Mile Race on Friday afternoon. Mammoth Lakes Yoga Festival , September 14 -17, 2023 – Experience a place where everyone is welcome. Whether you’re discovering yoga for the first time, deepening your practice or expanding your wellness journey, Mammoth Lakes Yoga Festival offers options for all abilities and preferences. Flow from day to night. Move and groove under the Sierra stars as the days transition into exciting evenings of live music.

Experience a place where everyone is welcome. Whether you’re discovering yoga for the first time, deepening your practice or expanding your wellness journey, Mammoth Lakes Yoga Festival offers options for all abilities and preferences. Flow from day to night. Move and groove under the Sierra stars as the days transition into exciting evenings of live music. Mammoth Trail Fest, September 21 -24, 2023 –The passion project of Mammoth Lakes local and ultrarunner, Tim Tollefson, the Mammoth Trail Fest aims to share the transformative power of trail running against the splendid backdrop of Mammoth Lakes. Offering everything from world-class trail races and community-focused events to free live entertainment, storytelling, and great local food, Mammoth Trail Fest is a multi-day experience designed to increase access to trail and ultrarunning through opportunity, education, and trail stewardship. It is an event built by the community, for the community, right in the heart of California.

F&B

Café Crêpe (S ierra Nevada Resort) –Located outside the recently renovated Sierra Nevada Resort, Café Crêpe is a unique food truck inviting guests to indulge in the unique art of French crepes (sweet and savory options) and gourmet espresso drinks for both breakfast and lunch.

–Located outside the recently renovated Sierra Nevada Resort, Café Crêpe is a unique food truck inviting guests to indulge in the unique art of French crepes (sweet and savory options) and gourmet espresso drinks for both breakfast and lunch. Rolling Chef 395–The Rolling Chef 395 is a new food truck in town sharing the concept of comfort food with a combination of flavors from Argentina, Peru, Cuba and Mexico.

New at Mammoth Mountain

Vulcania – James Beard Finalist Bryan Voltaggio and Michelin-starred Michael Voltaggio, both Food Network stars, and the new modern Italian American concept, Vulcania, recently opened its doors in The Village at Mammoth. The restaurant marks the brothers’ first joint concept in California, serving as homage to their Italian roots. Vulcania draws inspiration from the MS Vulcania passenger voyage that brought the Voltaggio family from Italy to America. Diners can expect thoughtfully reimagined Italian American staples, including the brother’s Rigatoni Arrabbiata, with brown butter sauce and basil, alongside heirloom offerings that speak to their heritage. Vulcania operates in collaboration with Levy, the hospitality partner of Mammoth Mountain. The space is brought to life by a fresh combination of Mid-Century Modern meets the flare of Italy in the 1980s.

James Beard Finalist Bryan Voltaggio and Michelin-starred Michael Voltaggio, both Food Network stars, and the new modern Italian American concept, Vulcania, recently opened its doors in The Village at Mammoth. The restaurant marks the brothers’ first joint concept in California, serving as homage to their Italian roots. Vulcania draws inspiration from the MS Vulcania passenger voyage that brought the Voltaggio family from Italy to America. Diners can expect thoughtfully reimagined Italian American staples, including the brother’s Rigatoni Arrabbiata, with brown butter sauce and basil, alongside heirloom offerings that speak to their heritage. Vulcania operates in collaboration with Levy, the hospitality partner of Mammoth Mountain. The space is brought to life by a fresh combination of Mid-Century Modern meets the flare of Italy in the 1980s. Mammoth Bike Park operations update – Due to this massive winter and record-breaking snowpack, Mammoth Mountain expects Bike Park operations to be significantly delayed and limited this summer. The MTB team will closely assess conditions as snow begins to melt and determine what is possible to operate this summer. At this time, they do not have an opening date and are not selling Bike Park season passes, but continue to keep a close eye on conditions and will update as things progress.



Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

###