GeneDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

STAMFORD, Conn., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET

44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12:20 p.m. ET (9:20 a.m. PT)

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

