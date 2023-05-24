Animal Feed Inactive Dry Yeast Market to surpass $229.88 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The animal feed inactive dry yeast market valuation is expected to cross USD 229.88 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The increasing demand for natural and sustainable feed ingredients is driving the industry growth. Inactive yeast is a byproduct of the yeast fermentation process which is used extensively as a high-quality protein and nutritional supplement in animal feed. The growing population has boosted the need for animal protein sources such as meat, milk, and eggs, increasing the demand for quality animal feed. As per USDA, U.S. consumers had access to 224.6 pounds of red meat and poultry products in 2022.

The animal feed inactive dry yeast market from the aquaculture segment will showcase remarkable growth between 2023 and 2032, owing to the rapid growth of the global fish farming industry which requires high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective feed ingredients. Inactive yeast has a lower ecological footprint than traditional fishmeal as it is derived from the yeast fermentation process and does not rely on the harvesting of wild fish stocks.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5688

The animal feed inactive dry yeast market from the swine segment will depict considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as a result of increasing consumer concerns regarding antibiotic use in animal production and growing demand for natural and sustainable products. This has propelled the demand for antibiotic-free and natural feed solutions for swine. Inactive dry yeast offers a viable alternative to antibiotic growth promoters, as it provides multiple benefits for swine health and performance without the use of antibiotics.







North America animal feed inactive dry yeast market is primed to amass substantial gains by 2032, driven by an increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the agriculture and livestock sectors. In addition, population growth and changing dietary preferences have accelerated the demand for animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs, bolstering product adoption. The stringent regulations and rules set by food and beverage regulators are also benefitting the product landscape in the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5688

Some of the leading companies operating in the animal feed inactive dry yeast market include Lallemand, Inc., ABN Spain (Aplicaciones Biologicas A La Nutricion SL), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ohly, Tangshan Top Biotechnology, Leiber Gmbh, Titan Biotech Limited Company, Alltech Biotechnology, Sojuz Produkt Pitaniya, Sensient, AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, BioSpringer (Part of Lesaffre Group), and ICC Brazil.

Animal feed inactive dry yeast market news

In June 2022, Archer Daniels Midland Company, an animal feed manufacturer, announced the acquisition of a feed mill in the Philippines. With this, the company intended to expand its range of leading-edge products and offer high-quality ingredients for the animal nutrition market.

In February 2023, Angel Yeast announced its plans to speed up supply and innovation features. For this, the company will upscale its R&D capabilities and invest in production facilities to achieve a competitive edge.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Animal Feed Inactive Yeast market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Application trends

Chapter 3 Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.2 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3 Animal Feed Inactive Yeast industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Distributors channel analysis

3.3.4 End-users

3.3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.6.1 New product launch

3.6.2 Partnership/collaboration

3.6.3 Merger/acquisition

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 North America

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.3 Asia Pacific

3.8.4 Latin America

3.8.5 MEA

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Europe: Strong application scope in the livestock sector

3.9.1.2 Increase in demand for high-quality animal nutrition products will fuel the market growth

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Market competition from other similar products

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Animal Feed Microbial Protein Market Size - By Source (Bacteria, Yeast, Algae, Fungi), By Fermentation Technology (Solid-state fermentation, Submerged fermentation, Co-culture fermentation), By Form (Dry Powder, Liquid, Pellets), Livestock & Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-microbial-protein-market

Dairy Alternatives Market Size By Product (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Oat, Rice, Hemp), By Sales Channel (Mainstream Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Food Service), Formulation, Application & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-alternatives-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.