Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Westmount, Quebec, CANADA

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 11, 2023 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes
Withheld		%
Withheld
Martin Schwartz        46,360,36385.288,000,87914.72
Alan Schwartz        46,358,60085.288,002,64214.72
Jeffrey Schwartz        45,725,11584.118,636,12715.89
Jeff Segel        46,360,89785.288,000,34514.72
Alain Benedetti        43,626,38580.2510,734,85719.75
Brad A. Johnson        43,796,05280.5610,565,19019.44
Sharon Ranson        46,884,11586.257,477,12713.75
Norman M. Steinberg        43,606,60080.2210,754,64219.78
Maurice Tousson        45,793,26584.248,567,97715.76

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc
Rick Leckner
514-245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
514-934-3034