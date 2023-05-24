EXL launches generative AI platform to help clients transform their business with AI

New generative AI platform brings faster and meaningful business outcomes, is security and privacy compliant is cloud native and integrates seamlessly with business workflows



The platform combines EXL’s AI capabilities and deep industry knowledge to help clients improve productivity, unlock new insights, deliver growth and create hyper-personalized customer experiences

EXL to launch center of excellence to build an expert generative AI team of more than 1,500 specialists

EXL to host virtual event to demonstrate its generative AI solution set and discuss real-world use cases for enterprises, with a leading AI services analyst

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced the launch of its generative AI platform, a portfolio of solutions and services focused on helping clients unlock the power of AI to transform their businesses. The platform combines foundational generative AI models with EXL’s expertise in data engineering, AI solutions and proprietary data sets. Drawing on EXL’s deep expertise in AI-led digital transformation that improves operational workflows, provides new business insights and delivers more personalized customer experiences, the new solution set will help businesses scale enterprise-wide AI initiatives.

“Businesses across industries recognize the immense opportunities created by generative AI and eagerly seek insights into its potential benefits for their businesses,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer and vice chairman of EXL. “At EXL, we help our clients understand the essential steps for successfully using generative AI, enabling them to extract real value from these solutions. Our expertise in the core of our clients' operations, including cloud native infrastructure integration, dismantling data silos, predictive modeling and identifying areas for workflow enhancements, means we possess a unique advantage in creating custom AI solutions using proprietary and data sets that creates superior AI value.”

EXL has over 8,000 data scientists working across all aspects of AI, cloud development and data integration, and the company intends to train over 1,500 of these data professionals to become dedicated generative AI experts who will work with clients to drive deeper insights and advance business outcomes. EXL’s expert services team brings deep industry-specific expertise needed to help clients in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, legal services, utilities, and retail with the hands-on support they need to operationalize enterprise AI initiatives.

EXL will host a virtual event on May 31 to showcase real-world insights and demonstrations of how EXL is rapidly scaling solutions to enable the adoption of enterprise-wide generative AI. In addition, we will be joined by IDC research director for AI services, Jennifer Hamel, who will discuss her new research on enterprise plans for specific use cases for generative AI. To learn more about the EXL generative AI platform and sign up for the virtual event, click here.

EXL’s platform brings to bear EXL’s strengths in data analytics and digital operations to help clients quickly identify and prioritize areas where businesses will extract the most value from generative AI. EXL has the expertise to provide high-quality data sets, speed, and integration with workflows for enterprises to make AI services engagements successful. EXL has been a leader in data analytics AI for the better part of a decade and has the keys to making generative AI work for enterprise customers –enabling clients to rapidly launch market-ready AI solutions. Among the specific generative AI accelerators included in EXL’s platform are the following:

Enterprise Data Management and Migration: EXL’s robust capabilities in data engineering, AI, machine learning, operations and cloud are a cornerstone of its clients’ generative AI implementation strategies, allowing clients to drive large-scale digital transformation projects and generate value faster from modern cloud-based data and analytic platforms.



EXL’s robust capabilities in data engineering, AI, machine learning, operations and cloud are a cornerstone of its clients’ generative AI implementation strategies, allowing clients to drive large-scale digital transformation projects and generate value faster from modern cloud-based data and analytic platforms. AI Workbench: EXL’s cloud agnostic AI platform offers a host of features that streamline the collation, discovery, management, and creation of domain and use-case-specific generative AI solutions. EXL designed the platform's core to be modular and scalable, allowing for integration with the rapidly evolving technology ecosystem that is integrated with leading generative AI models. The new workbench is live and hosts solutions for clients across a variety of industries.



EXL’s cloud agnostic AI platform offers a host of features that streamline the collation, discovery, management, and creation of domain and use-case-specific generative AI solutions. EXL designed the platform's core to be modular and scalable, allowing for integration with the rapidly evolving technology ecosystem that is integrated with leading generative AI models. The new workbench is live and hosts solutions for clients across a variety of industries. Security and Compliance: EXL’s approach strikes a balance between customization and broad applicability. By enabling the creation and training of private large language models (LLMs) that meet strict security and compliance protocols, EXL offers accelerators tailored to each client and use case. Integration with leading public LLMs expands the breadth of AI resources available, ensuring comprehensive and compliant AI solutions .



EXL’s approach strikes a balance between customization and broad applicability. By enabling the creation and training of private large language models (LLMs) that meet strict security and compliance protocols, EXL offers accelerators tailored to each client and use case. Integration with leading public LLMs expands the breadth of AI resources available, ensuring comprehensive and compliant AI solutions Plug-and-Play Generative AI accelerators: EXL currently has more than 50 AI-based accelerators deployed in the marketplace, with core solutions, such as its EXELIA.AI™ conversational AI tool, which delivers human-like customer engagement interactions; Paymentor℠ AI-powered collections and receivables management solution; XTRAKTO.AI™, an AI-powered intelligent document processing solution that uses machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision; and Smart Data Signals an insurance claims monitoring solution already trained on generative AI and ready for instant implementation.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

