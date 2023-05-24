Carina Biotech to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carina Biotech (Carina), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company, today announced that the management team will participate in the three upcoming conferences as follows:



9 th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum will be held in person in Chicago on June 2. Deborah Rathjen, Carina’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Competing in the Cell & Gene Therapy Space panel on June 2 at 11:20 am CT. The Carina team plans to host meetings and present on Friday, June 2 at 2:35 pm CT.

2023 ASCO Annual Meeting will be held in person in Chicago and online from June 2-6. The Carina team will be sharing a poster presentation showcasing its Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy candidate CNA3103 in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Poster Details

Title: A phase 1/2a, multicenter, open-label study of CNA3103 (LGR5-targeted, autologous CAR-T cells) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

Lead Author: José Iglesias, MD, Carina’s Chief Medical Officer

Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

Session Date and Time: Monday June 5, 2023 from 8:00 AM CDT - 11:00 AM CDT

Published Abstract Number: TPS3632

2023 BIO International Convention will be held in-person in Boston from June 5-8. The Carina team will host meetings at the event.



About CNA3103

Carina’s proprietary CNA3103 CAR-T cell targets LGR5, a cancer stem cell marker that is highly expressed on advanced colorectal cancer and some other cancers. In colorectal cancer patients, LGR5 expression has been correlated with poor prognosis. Cancer stem cells are a small sub-population of cells within a tumor with the ability to self-renew, differentiate into the many cell types of a tumor, initiate new tumors, and resist chemotherapy and radiotherapy (leading to relapses). By targeting cancer stem cells, it is hoped that this therapy will reduce the tumor’s ability to generate new cancer cells, resulting in durable tumor suppression and preventing the relapses that are very common in patients with colorectal cancer. Carina’s pre-clinical studies of CNA3103 have shown promising results with complete tumor regression and no tumor recurrence following a single administration. CNA3103 has also demonstrated impressive tumor access and prolonged survival, enabling rejection of new tumors.

About Carina Biotech

Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs.

Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve access to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects.

Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell quality, capable of delivering robust “serial-killing” CAR-T cells to patients.

