Sulliden Appoints Grant Sboros as a Member of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Sboros as a member of the board of directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Sboros’ appointment will succeed Wen Ye’s resignation from the Company’s board of directors.



Grant Sboros is the Chief Executive Officer of Euro Sun Mining Inc. He previously worked as the Chief Financial Officer of Katanga Mining Limited from 2017 to 2019. From 2013 to 2017 he was DCFO of Mopani Copper Mines PLC. From 2007 until 2013 Grant was Head of Auditing as a Deloitte partner in Mozambique. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honors degree in Accounting Science from the University of South Africa. Mr. Sboros has extensive mining experience in Africa in both operations and finance.

Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Ms. Ye for her services and continued support of the Company.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

