Luxury Car Market to surpass $35 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Luxury Car Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 35 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The selective tastes & preferences of affluent consumers for vehicles are driving the industry growth. Wealthy individuals are seeking vehicles that provide a blend of performance, comfort, and prestige, and luxury car manufacturers are delivering on these expectations with assurance. Rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer aspirations, and the growing desire for superior driving experiences will boost the product demand.

Additionally, there is constant emphasis on advancements in automotive technologies. Luxury car manufacturers are incorporating cutting-edge features and innovative technologies to enhance the driving experience and provide a seamless integration of digital capabilities. From autonomous driving capabilities to electric and hybrid powertrains, luxury cars are at the forefront of automotive innovation, which will strengthen the luxury car market outlook.



Comfort & smooth driving experience to boost demand for sedans

The luxury car industry share from sedan segment will grow substantially over 2023 to 2032, on account of classic design, practicality, and versatility of the vehicle type. Sedans offer a blend of style and functionality with their sleek profiles, spacious interiors, and comfortable seating. Sedans provide a smooth driving experience for daily commuting as well as long-distance travel, creating strong demand for these types of luxury vehicles. Additionally, sedan models often incorporate advanced safety features and the latest automotive technologies, ensuring the comfort and security of passengers, which will further amplify vehicle sales.

Credibility & trust factor to increase preference for franchised dealers

Luxury car market from franchised dealer segment will record notable growth through 2032. Franchised dealerships serve as authorized representatives of automotive manufacturers, offering customers a comprehensive range of vehicles and related services. They provide a one-stop-shop experience, allowing customers to explore different models, compare options, receive expert guidance, and get reliable after-sales services. Franchised dealers also bring the credibility and trust associated with established automotive brands, ensuring customers’ access to genuine products and reliable customer service, which may lead to a shift in preference toward this sales channel.

Automotive superiority in cars above USD 80K to boost industry value

The above USD 80K luxury car market will register strong CAGR during 2023 and 2032. The growth is attributed to elite buyers seeking luxury, performance, and exclusivity in their automotive choices. Luxury vehicles over USD 80k boast top-tier craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and superior driving dynamics. The automakers offering above 80K variants place keen focus on innovation, incorporating advanced safety features, autonomous driving capabilities, and sustainable powertrain options. Opulent features, from plush leather interiors to state-of-the-art infotainment systems, are further favoring segment growth.

Sustainability & electrification trends to push luxury vehicle demand Europe

Europe luxury car market revenue will grow tremendously by 2032, owing to the region's robust infrastructure, affluent consumer base, and passion for automotive excellence. There is a strong demand for luxury sedans, SUVs, and high-performance sports cars. Consumers in Europe appreciate the blend of comfort, prestige, and driving dynamics that luxury cars provide. Additionally, European automakers have embraced the trend of sustainability and electrification, with an increase in the number of luxury electric and hybrid model launches. This, along with the emphasis on craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and exceptional performance is helping in the regional industry expansion.

Luxury Car Industry Players

Daimler AG, BMW AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Tata Motors Limited, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Aston Martin, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, and Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Luxury Car Industry News:

In April 2023, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, a British automaker owned by Tata Motors, announced an investment of USD 15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its plan for modern luxury electric-first future.

