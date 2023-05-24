NXT Announces Strategic Alliance With Synergy E&P Technologies Limited and a US$2.3 Million Convertible Debenture Financing by a Synergy Affiliate

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) is pleased to announce a ten-year strategic alliance and associated financing with Synergy E&P Technologies Limited (“Synergy”) which grants Synergy an exclusive license to use, distribute, sub-license, market and sell NXT’s SFD® solutions in Africa.



PE Energy Limited, an affiliate of Synergy, has performed several commercial projects with NXT in Africa in the past.

Synergy, with this new arrangement, will be advancing the SFD® technology to address energy security in and transition in the African continent for both oil and gas and geothermal sources. Synergy and NXT will work closely together to train local technical teams and regulatory authorities on the patented SFD® technology application and related knowledge transfer.

Building upon a record of successful collaborations underpinned by the continued market demand in Africa, an affiliate of Synergy has agreed to participate in a US$2.3 million convertible debenture financing. The terms of the Convertible Debenture include an interest rate of 10%, paid quarterly, a fixed conversion price of CAD$0.194 (US$0.143) per common share, and the right to appoint a board member. The Company has made an application to the Toronto Stock Exchange for conditional approval of this Convertible Debenture financing.

The proceeds from the Convertible Debenture will fund general and administrative costs including business development and marketing activities to convert NXT’s existing opportunity pipeline into firm contracts.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

