IQ Protocol Partners with TCG World to Redefine Metaverse Interactions

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Protocol, a pioneering force in the Web3 sharing economy, today announced a game-changing partnership with TCG World, a metaverse offering immersive and interactive gaming experiences. The partnership marks a pivotal step in reshaping the way people interact within digital realms, merging entertainment with cutting-edge NFT technology to create a vibrant economic ecosystem.



"TCG World stands at the forefront of metaverse innovation, incorporating a vast array of environments and experiences into their platform," said a spokesperson for IQ Protocol. "We are excited to partner with such a visionary company, blending our technologies to further enhance the gaming experience."

TCG World boasts a staggering array of environments, each meticulously crafted to create a sense of boundless exploration and adventure. From urban cities to winter landscapes, tropical islands, ancient ruins, and volcanic terrains, TCG World promises an immersive and thrilling journey through an array of realms.

By utilizing IQ Protocol's innovative NFT rental marketplace, TCG World will offer players the unprecedented ability to borrow, rent, or trade in-game assets risk-free. This novel approach ensures secure and hassle-free transactions, providing players with a dynamic social and economic platform to engage with exclusive content in new and exciting ways.

And what about risk? This partnership has it covered. Through IQ Protocol, lenders are ensured that their assets are safe, thanks to a groundbreaking approach to NFT rentals. Instead of transferring the original asset, IQ Protocol mints an expirable version of the NFT, ensuring that the original NFT remains safe and can be returned to the owner once the rental contract expires.

This remarkable partnership between IQ Protocol and TCG World signifies a giant leap in the evolution of metaverse experiences, signaling a future where seamless, secure, and dynamic digital interactions are the norm.

About TCG World

TCG World is a Metaverse platform dedicated to providing a unique and engaging gaming experience. With a strong emphasis on community, creativity, and innovation, TCG World is committed to building a virtual world that redefines the gaming landscape.

About IQ Protocol

IQ Protocol is a pioneer of the Web3 sharing economy. It empowers users to fully utilize scarce digital assets at a fraction of the purchasing cost, completely redefining on-chain ownership and access. IQ's mission is to become the preferred partner for Web3 projects looking to showcase the utility of their digital assets to a global audience of active power users in a frictionless, trustless, and on-chain manner.

