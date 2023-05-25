English French

Ecully, May 25th, 2023



PCAS to sell its Canadian subsidiary, PCAS Canada Inc., to DIC Corporation





PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), specialized in the development of processes and production of complex molecules for Life Sciences and Specialty Chemicals Markets, has made the decision to sell PCAS Canada Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of PCAS Group, to DIC Corporation, a Japanese chemicals group with a presence in more than 60 countries.

An enterprise value of 88.2 million euros has been agreed for PCAS Canada Inc.

This decision has been made following the receipt of an offer from DIC Corporation for the acquisition of the Canadian subsidiary announced on May 2nd, 2023 (https://www.pcas.com/). This offer has been accepted by PCAS following the authorization of its Board of Directors. The competent workers’ council has been previously informed and consulted in accordance with applicable regulations.

The sale is not subject to any condition precedents. Therefore, the execution of the related agreements by PCAS and DIC Corporation as well as the closing of the transaction will be completed within the coming days.

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 11% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €226.4 million in 2022 and employs nearly 1200 people in six countries.

