SECURITIES NOTE



This securities note (the “Securities Note”) is made available in connection with the offer of bonds convertible



into new shares, without subscription rights and with a priority subscription period (délai de priorité), on an



irreducible and reducible basis, for a gross amount of 30 million euros by issuing 200,000,000 convertible bonds



at a price of 0.15 euro each to be subscribed in cash and / or by debt set-off.



Attachment