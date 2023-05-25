Crowdfunding Market is expected to hit USD 4.42 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a globally recognized Information Technology & Telecommunication consulting firm, has recently published an extensive market intelligence report titled " Crowdfunding Market " The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Crowdfunding Market utilizing a Bottom-up approach and insights from domain experts. The report presents an overview of the market at both regional and global levels. Maximize Market Research predicts a strong growth trajectory for the Crowdfunding Market, estimating that its market value will rise from USD 1.64 billion in 2022 to USD 4.42 billion by 2029. This projection reflects a compound annual growth rate of 15.2 percent throughout the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.64 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.42 Bn. CAGR 15.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 267 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 111 Segment Covered Type, Investment Size, and Application. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Crowdfunding Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The primary research involved collecting data from industry leaders, subject experts, and market players. The secondary research involved studying company reports, investor presentations, annual reports, and regulatory filings.

The Crowdfunding Market report is based on primary and secondary research methodologies to obtain qualitative and quantitative data.

The report uses facts, figures, illustrations, and presentations to provide key data analysis for the historical period from 2018 to 2021.

The Crowdfunding report investigates the market's drivers, limitations, prospects, and barriers, and also includes the company overview, financial overview, global presence, capacity portfolio, business strategy, and recent developments.

The report offers insights into market participants' data and covers regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Crowdfunding Market Overview

Crowdfunding serves as a valuable tool to generate the financial requirements of start-ups and businesses, Crowdfunding also expanded its scope beyond the corporate such as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and artists to gather funds for social causes such as filmmaking and music production. This change toward raising funds for various causes has proven to be more effective than the conventional way. As a result, the global Crowdfunding market is expected to grow. The report provides insights into the prominent key players in the Crowdfunding industry, including their profile, market share, recent product launch, and competitive landscape of the market.

Crowdfunding Market Dynamics

The Crowdfunding market only needs good project ideas to get funding from the capitalists. The major advantage of Crowdfunding is that businesses are expected to make connections directly with the public. This feature of Crowdfunding is expected to drive the Crowdfunding market. Crowdfunding has advantages like less financial risk, required less paperwork, and no bureaucratic regulations with less financial risk. Also technical supports like artificial intelligence(AI), and blockchain technology, improved internet access. This results in more efficiency and transparency in funding. The lack of awareness about Crowdfunding among the public is expected to limit the growth of the market. Also, insufficient marketing and less use of technology are expected to impede the Crowdfunding industry during the forecast period.

Crowdfunding Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2022 with 28.3 percent. The United States is a hub for nearly 72,560 startups. According to the MMR report around 38 percent of American startups fail because they cannot secure the necessary funds. Europe’s Crowdfunding market is expected to show significant growth due to proptech in technological developments, real estate, banking, and other industries. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Countries such as India and South Korea have large numbers of startups. Bangalore, a city in India is known as the capital of startups.

Crowdfunding Market Segmentation

By Type:

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity-based Crowdfunding

Debt-based Crowdfunding

Donation-based Crowdfunding

Others



By Investment Size:

Small and Medium Investment

Large Investment

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Technology

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

The Crowdfunding Market can be segmented on the basis of application , which is further divided into the sub-segments as mentioned above. The technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Crowdfunding industry. For instance, Apple, Google, and Infosys are once startups and now they are tech giants. Also, the trend of startups giving new and latest technologies for better benefits to its investment sizes.

Key Competitors include:

• StartSomeGood

• Kickstarter

• PBC

• GoFundMe

• Fundly

• Seedrs Limited

• ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr)

• Fundable

• Wefunder Inc.

• Indiegogo, Inc.

• Crowdcube Capital Ltd

• SeedInvest Technology, LLC

• Double the Donation

• LegalVision Pvt Ltd

• Realcrowd

• Patreon

• Crowdrise

• Kiva

• Crowdfunder

• CauseVox

• Plumfund

The Crowdfunding market report includes mergers and acquisitions in the market. The companies LegalVision Pvt Ltd, Crowdfunder, and CauseVox are working competitively to expand their reach in the market and increase their portfolio. In 2019 the Heat and warmth fund used the Crowdrise platform to raise funds for Michigan’s federal employees to help with their gas, electricity, and water during the payless paydays.

Key questions answered in the Crowdfunding Market are:

What is the expected Crowdfunding Market size during the forecast period?

What was the Crowdfunding Market size in 2021?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Crowdfunding Market?

What are the global trends in the Crowdfunding Market?

What is the Crowdfunding Market?

What are the major restraints for the Crowdfunding Market?

Which segment dominated the Crowdfunding Market growth?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Crowdfunding Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Crowdfunding Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Crowdfunding Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Investment Size, and Application.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

