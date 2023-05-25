DNA Polymerase Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent reaching USD 5.6 Bn by 2029

Pune, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ DNA Polymerase Market ”. The DNA Polymerase Market size was valued at USD 3.7 Bn in 2022. The total DNA Polymerase Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 5.6 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 3.7 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 5.6 Bn CAGR 6.4 per cent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Product, Application, End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

DNA Polymerase Market Scope and Research Methodology

DNA polymerase Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level. Regional analysis of the DNA Polymerase Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the DNA Polymerase Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from DNA Polymerase Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.

DNA Polymerase Market Overview

The market is likely to grow in the forecast period as demand for DNA polymerases for sequencing applications and the development of precision medicine grows. Furthermore, prominent manufacturers are developing new and better DNA polymerases to increase the accuracy and speed of these applications, which will drive the market throughout the forecast period. DNA from an individual or group of individuals with comparable traits based on family, area, or genetic condition is required for molecular biology procedures such as DNA sequencing. Using DNA from individuals has created ethical issues about the exploitation and misuse of personal genetic information , which are some of the causes that might stymie market revenue development.

DNA Polymerase Market Dynamics

The growth of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is increasing the demand for diagnostic and treatment technologies. Post Covid has raised the need for DNA polymerase since PCR is used to amplify and strongly relies on DNA polymerases. High-fidelity DNA polymerases are increasingly being employed to cure cancer. As a result, a high-quality DNA polymerase that can reliably duplicate DNA and discover mutations with high sensitivity and specificity is in high demand. As a consequence, innovative DNA polymerase products with improved fidelity, speed, and performance, as well as specialized polymerases capable of amplifying and identifying disease-linked DNA sequences, have been produced.

North America region is expected to fuel the DNA Polymerase Market growth

The North America region is expected to dominate the regional DNA Polymerase Market during the forecast period. The market for DNA polymerases in North America, which includes countries including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is referred to as the North American DNA polymerase market. Due to a number of reputable research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and a strong emphasis on molecular biology research and diagnostics, North America is a large market for DNA polymerases. One of the biggest and most established markets for DNA polymerases exists in North America. It is fueled by things like increasing R&D efforts, improvements in molecular diagnostics, and the existence of major companies in the region.

DNA polymerase Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Taq polymerase

Phusion DNA polymerase

Pyro-best DNA polymerase

Platinum Taq DNA polymerase

Others



Based on Product Type, Taq polymerase is expected to dominate the DNA Polymerase Market during the forecast period. Taq polymerase is a DNA polymerase that is thermostable and originates from the bacteria Thermus aquaticus. It is commonly employed in molecular biology procedures such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

By Application:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing

DNA Cloning

Site-directed Mutagenesis

Others



Based on Application, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is expected to dominate the DNA Polymerase Market. PCR technology is currently widely employed in a variety of sectors, including biotechnology, medical diagnostics, and forensic sciences, where it may be used for DNA-based research and new product creation.

DNA polymerase Market Key Players Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Genedata AG

Bioline Ltd.

Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Trisigma Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

ABM Inc.

Lucigen Corporation

Genescript USA Inc.

Finnzymes Oy

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Kapa Biosystems, Inc.

VWR International, LLC

Zymo Research Corp.



Key questions answered in the DNA Polymerase Market are:

What is DNA polymerase?

What was the DNA Polymerase Market size in 2021?

What is the expected DNA Polymerase Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the DNA Polymerase Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the DNA Polymerase Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the DNA Polymerase Market growth?

Which segment dominated the DNA Polymerase Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the DNA Polymerase Market?

Which region held the largest share in the DNA Polymerase Market?

Who are the key players in the DNA Polymerase Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Product, Application, End-Users

Type Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

