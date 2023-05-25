Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size To Grow USD 397.5 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 8.2%

New York, United States , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size is to grow from USD 180.2 million in 2022 to USD 397.5 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Overt hepatic encephalopathy occurs when the liver is extensively damaged and fails to filter toxins from the blood. These toxins then accumulate in the brain, affecting mental functions and behavior. Overt hepatic encephalopathy is a serious condition that can cause coma or death. It causes liver damage, which alters the state of consciousness. Approximately 55% of cirrhotic individual’s development prospects improve under clinical therapy. Hepatic encephalopathy is categorized into two kinds based on severity: covert (CHE) and overt (CHE). Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy is associated with increased hospitalization and mortality rates and a worse quality of life. Symptoms of overt hepatic encephalopathy include a metabolic imbalance, gastrointestinal bleeding, and liver infection.

Because of the rising prevalence of disease cases, the market for overt hepatic encephalopathy will grow faster, resulting in a variety of treatment choices. In addition, the rising number of cirrhosis patients is a major driver of the worldwide overt hepatic encephalopathy market. Also, growing knowledge of symptoms and diagnosis of overt hepatic encephalopathy is boosting the market for overt hepatic encephalopathy. Growing emphasis by industry participants on the creation of novel solutions resulted in market growth over the projection period. Moreover, the market is being driven by the emergence of novel and creative drugs for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy. The market's growth may be hampered by a lack of awareness of clinical courses and relevance. The high cost of rifaximin for hepatic encephalopathy therapy is the key factor restraining the growth of the Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Covert and Overt), By Treatment (Lactulose, Antibiotics, Probiotics, Branched-Chain Amino Acids, Liver Transplantation, and others), By Application (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Clinics, Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The overt segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global market for overt hepatic encephalopathy is divided into covert and overt. Among these segments, the overt segment dominates the market since it is expected to grow with the largest market share in 2021. The overt segment of the global overt hepatic encephalopathy market is expected to rise as awareness of liver disorders grows. Cirrhosis prevalence, rising traffic accident incidences, rising healthcare costs, and other factors are also driving the worldwide overt hepatic encephalopathy market. According to the WHO, around 30-40% of patients in the United States have overt hepatic encephalopathy.

The lactulose segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the global overt hepatic encephalopathy market is divided into several sectors, such as lactulose, antibiotics, probiotics, branched-chain amino acids, liver transplantation, and others. The lactulose category will have the biggest market share due to its ability to reduce ammonia generation in the gut by creating an aggressive environment for harmful microorganisms in the intestine.

The hospital segment is leading the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global overt hepatic encephalopathy market is divided into different segments such as hospitals, research institutes, clinics, and surgical centers. Throughout these segments, the hospital segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to an improved understanding of disease identification and treatment. Furthermore, an increase in incidence rate, combined with an increase in inpatient visits seeking medical care for brain symptoms, shows the occurrence of widespread overt encephalopathy around the world, which will drive market expansion during the projected period.

North America is leading the market with the largest market growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to continue to dominate significant market growth during the projection period due to the region's supremacy. This is owing to a greater understanding of HOE, the availability of efficient treatment options, and the rising prevalence of liver-related disorders. Furthermore, the presence of significant enterprises performing extensive research to develop breakthrough drugs would accelerate expansion even further. Furthermore, the growing elderly population and the increasing number of patients suffering from cirrhosis have contributed to an increase in overt hepatic encephalopathy in this region.

Europe is predicted to have significant revenue market growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in R&D activities for the treatment and management of liver illness, which is driving the expansion of the worldwide overt hepatic encephalopathy market in this sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market include Alfa Wassermann S.P.A, Rebiotix Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.P.A, Spherium Biomed S.L, Horizon Pharma Plc, Umecrine Cognition AB, Ocera Therapeutics Inc., Kannalife Sciences Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Norgine BV, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Limited, and others.

Recent Development

In June 2021, Axcella is a global clinical-stage biotechnology firm that uses endogenous metabolic modulator compositions to treat complicated disorders and improve health. It has announced the activation of initial clinical sites as well as patient screening for AXA1665. The company's goal is to develop an oral medication that will lower the likelihood of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global overt hepatic encephalopathy market size based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market, By Type

Covert

Overt

Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market, By Treatment

Lactulose

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Branched-Chain Amino Acids

Liver Transplantation

Others

Global Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market, By Application

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Clinics

Surgical Centers

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



