Carbon-negative Packaging Market is projected to hit US$ 145 Million by 2033 end at a substantial CAGR of 6.5% | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The carbon-negative packaging market is projected to experience significant growth. It is estimated to reach a value of US$ 77.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to increase to US$ 145.0 Million by 2033. The sales of carbon-negative packaging are predicted to expand at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.



In recent years, the importance of sustainable practices and environmental consciousness has gained significant traction across industries. One area that has garnered attention is packaging, a crucial aspect of product delivery.

A promising solution has emerged like carbon-negative packaging as the negative impact of traditional packaging materials on the environment becomes apparent. This innovative approach offers the potential to not only reduce carbon emissions but also remove existing carbon from the atmosphere.

Carbon-negative packaging directly addresses the urgent need to combat climate change. By reducing carbon emissions and actively removing CO2 from the atmosphere, it contributes to global efforts to limit global warming and mitigate the adverse effects of greenhouse gases.

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable products and packaging. By adopting carbon-negative packaging, companies can enhance their brand image, attract environmentally conscious consumers, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Collaboration among various stakeholders, including packaging manufacturers, material suppliers, policymakers, and consumers, is crucial to driving widespread adoption and scaling up carbon-negative packaging solutions.

Bioplastics, derived from renewable resources such as corn flour, sugarcane, or cellulose hold a significant market share in the carbon-negative packaging sector. They are extensively used in various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and consumer product packaging.

The adaptability of bioplastics to existing packaging methods and continuous technological advancements have contributed to their increased adoption by businesses and consumers.

The food and beverage industry, being a leading player in the carbon-negative packaging market, has embraced bioplastics and other sustainable packaging materials. Many organizations within the food and beverage sector are actively pursuing carbon-negative packaging to meet their sustainability goals and remain competitive.

Analyzing the regional landscape, North America has witnessed significant adoption of carbon-negative packaging due to its commitment to sustainability, strict environmental regulations, and growing consumer awareness. The well-established food and beverage industry in the region has played a crucial role in driving the usage of carbon-negative packaging.

Europe, known for its sustainability efforts and ambitious emission reduction goals, has been at the forefront of carbon-negative packaging usage. The food and beverage industry in Europe has been a key driver, with consumers prioritizing eco-friendly packaging and governments implementing strict regulations and extended producer responsibility initiatives.

In the Asia Pacific region, there are a few factors that have led to the significant adoption of sustainable packaging solutions which include:

A combination of factors such as government environmental regulations.

A growing middle class with increased purchasing power.

Rising environmental consciousness.



Governments in this region have introduced environmental rules and legislation that support sustainable packaging practices and encourage research and development in eco-friendly materials and technologies.

Carbon-negative packaging represents a transformative approach to packaging that can contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. As we continue to seek viable solutions to the global sustainability crisis, carbon-negative packaging stands out as a beacon of hope for a green and resilient planet.

Latest Developments:

Loop Industries, a leading producer of innovative plastic upcycling technology, has formed a strategic alliance with SK Global Chemical, a subsidiary of SK Group.

Novamont, an Italian bioplastic and biochemicals company, collaborated with UPM Biofuels, a developer of advanced biofuels, to create sustainable and biodegradable materials for packaging applications.

Danimer Scientific, a global provider of speciality films and packaging solutions, has partnered with Plastic Suppliers, a renowned maker of biodegradable and compostable bioplastics.



Key Companies Profiled:

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Birla Carbon USA, Inc.

Continental Carbon India Limited

Cabot Corporation

Tokai Carbon Group (Cancarb)

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Achilles Corporation

Delphon Industries, LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Desco Industries Inc.

Nefab Group

Teknis Limited, Elcom (United Kingdom) Ltd.

GWP Group Limited

International Plastics Inc.

AUER Packaging GmbH

Pure-Stat Engineered Technologies, Inc.

Protective Packaging Corporation

Key Segments



Key Segments Covered:

By Packaging Material Outlook:

Bioplastics

Engineered Wood Products

Green Concrete

Algae-Based Materials

Others



By End-User Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

6. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Packaging

7. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End Use

8. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Region

9. North America Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

10. Latin America Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

