Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market to Observe Prominent Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.8% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,297,300.10 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The global attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

An attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) is a type of navigation system that provides information about the orientation of an aircraft or other vehicle in three-dimensional space. AHRS uses a combination of sensors, including accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers, to measure the aircraft's angular velocity, acceleration, and magnetic field to determine its pitch, roll, and yaw angles. AHRS is a crucial component of modern aircraft avionics and is used to provide essential flight information to pilots, autopilots, and other systems. It is particularly useful in situations where traditional gyroscopic instruments may be unreliable, such as during turbulence or in low visibility conditions. AHRS technology has become increasingly sophisticated over the years, with modern systems incorporating advanced algorithms and sensor fusion techniques to improve accuracy and reduce errors.

The global attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of many global players. The presence of these companies produces competitive prices system or products and various types of services across the globe. Due to the presence of the players at regional and international levels, they can cater to the market demand. The advancement in technology (especially MEMS technology) and increasing demand for AHRS in aviation is expected to be the major factors boosting the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of unmanned systems and growth in defense spending by various governments is expected to drive the market further. However, the high cost of the AHRS system and stringent regulatory requirements is expected to act as a restraint factor in the market.

Moreover, limited accuracy and reliability in certain conditions and integration challenges with other systems is expected to challenge the market growth. However, increasing investment in space exploration and growing demand for AHRS in marine applications are expected to create opportunities for market growth in the future. Furthermore, the increasing application of AHRS in robotics and virtual reality and advancement in technology such as fiber optic gyros and quantum sensors is expected to widen the applicability of AHRS technology, which is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

In March 2023, Safran announced signing an agreement with Singapore Defence Technology Summit 2023. DSTA and Safran Electronics & Defense will collaborate on efforts to ensure improved performance, availability, and sustainability of their platforms operated by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). This agreement will help the company strengthen the set-up of local technical support and talent development initiatives, enhancing the availability and sustainability of the systems operated by the Singapore Armed Forces. This development is expected to grow the global attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market.

In September 2022, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP announced the acquisition of Meggitt PLC for aerospace and defense technology exposure. This acquisition will help the company to develop innovative products and enhance existing products by integrating better technology.

Safran

Sparton

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman

Aeron Systems Private Limited

Bestech Australia

CEVA, Inc.

CTi Sensors

Gladiator Technologies, Inc.

Greenwich AeroGroup

Hyper Tech

Inertial Labs, Inc.

iXblue SAS

KVH Industries, Inc.

INERTIAL SENSE

LX navigation d.o.o.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Silicon Sensing Systems Limited

Thales

Tronics (A Subsidiary of TDK Group of Company)

VectorNav Technologies, LLC

uavnavigation.com

SBG SYSTEMS

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing investment in space exploration

Attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) are used widely in the space industry for a range of applications. AHRS are utilized to define the orientation, position, and velocity of spacecraft, rockets, and other space vehicles. AHRS are used in space vehicles to deliver precise measurements of attitude and heading, which are critical for controlling and maneuvering the vehicle. AHRS can also be used for navigation and to assist with docking and rendezvous measures. Moreover, AHRS are used in space telescopes and other scientific instruments to make stable their pointing direction and to compensate for spacecraft motion. This is crucial for collecting accurate scientific measurements. Hence, AHRS are an important technology in the space industry and plays a significant role in the success of many space missions. Increasing demand for AHRS in the space industry and increasing investment in space exploration is expected to be a better opportunity for the growth of global attitude and heading reference system market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Industry Research

Type

Conventional Attitude and Heading Reference System

Air Data Attitude and Heading Reference System

GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference System

Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

Data Type

Analog

Digital

Grade

Tactical Grade

High Performance Grade

Industrial Grade

End-User

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Marine

Unmanned Vehicles

Robotics

Agriculture

Key Growth Drivers:

Advancement in technology

There is continuous advancement in micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) technology which is estimated to provide a boost to the growth of the global attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market. This advancement transformed the navigational industry at a higher stage. Advancements in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) sensor technology is having a significant impact on the attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market. The smaller size of sensors and reduced power consumption enhanced the capabilities of MEMS sensors. Also, the weight of the latest MEMS sensors has reduced so far as compared to older gyroscope technology sensors. MEMS sensors are more reliable and more accurate as compared to older gyroscope sensors. Also, the capability and durability of MEMS sensors is higher as compared to older gyroscopes.

Increasing demand for AHRS in aviation

There is continuously increasing demand for attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) in aviation due to several factors, such as it provides prominent safety for the aircraft and giving precise navigational readings. AHRS can be combined with other systems, like GPS, to deliver more correct and complete information about an aircraft's position and movement. This allows pilots to navigate more proficiently and accurately, mainly in areas with poor visibility or challenging terrain. MEMS-based AHRS systems are smaller and lighter than older gyroscopic systems, which decreases the weight of the aircraft. This is predominantly important in aviation, where weight is a critical factor. The growth in air travel has led to increased demand for AHRS systems, particularly in commercial aviation. As more aircraft are put into service, the demand for AHRS is expected to continue to grow. This increasing demand for aircraft and air travel is expected to drive the growth of the global attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America

North America is dominating in the global attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market due to the large aviation industry with a significant number of aircraft in service. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America region due to advancement in technology. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe region due to increasing demand for AHRS in aviation. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to growing adoption of unmanned systems.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By Type Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By Offering Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By Data Type Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By End User Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By Grade Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market, By Region Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

