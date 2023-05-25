Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings

May 25, 2023

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Ticker symbol: 3774, The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime Market : 3774) announced that IIJ’s board of directors today resolved upon the dividends to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of March 31, 2023 as described below. The distribution of retained earnings is subject to the approval of IIJ’s 31st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 28, 2023 in Tokyo.

1. Dividend



Fiscal year ended March

31, 2023 (“FY2022”)

Year-end dividend Latest forecast

(released on August 5, 2022) Fiscal year ended March

31, 2022 (“FY2021”)

Year-end dividend Record date March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dividend per common share (*) JPY14.63 JPY14.63 JPY25.00 Total dividend amount JPY2,644 million - JPY2,258 million Effective date June 29, 2023 - June 29, 2022 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The above written amounts of FY2022 year-end dividend per common share and latest forecast are the amounts after the stock split, and figure for FY2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for FY2021, year-end dividend per common share was JPY12.50.

2. Reason

The basic dividend policy of IIJ is that IIJ pays dividends to its shareholders continuously and stably while considering the need to have retained earnings for the enhancement of financial position, medium- to long-term business expansion, future business investment and others.

Based on the basic policy and financial results for FY2022, IIJ decided to pay JPY14.63 per common share as FY2022 year-end dividend. This matter is scheduled to be resolved at IIJ’s 31st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 28, 2023.

<Reference> Annual dividend payments

Dividend per common share Record date Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total: Annual dividend FY2022 (*) JPY29.25 JPY14.63 - FY2021 JPY23.00 JPY25.00 JPY48.00

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The year-end dividend per share for FY2022 is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split basis amount for FY2022, year-end and annual dividend per common share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

< About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. >

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

< IIJ Investor Relations >

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir