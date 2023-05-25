Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Higher Crop Yields Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision agriculture market was valued at $7.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $14.61 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 13.12% during 2022-2027.

The growth in the global precision agriculture market is expected to be driven by increase in requirement for higher crop yield and a boost in investments in climate-smart agriculture practices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The precision agriculture market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market. As increase in adoption of automated machineries and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, artificial intelligence, IoT, smartphones, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others. Hardware systems is the most important product used in the modern agriculture operations.

Impact

Precision agriculture is a modern approach to farm and farm management that uses information technology to ensure plants and soils receive exactly what they need for optimal health and productivity. The aim of precision agriculture is to ensure profitability, sustainability, and environmental protection. The precision agriculture industry is known as satellite farming, precision agriculture, demand farming and site-specific crop management (SSCM). Precision agriculture relies on specialized equipment, software, and IT services. The use of these precision agriculture technologies resulted in the increase in agriculture production with achieving sustainable goals.

The use of precision agriculture technologies has positive impact of agriculture operations. These technologies offer benefits such as increased efficiency & productivity, water saving, reduced costs, pest detection and animal health, better sustainability, and others. In addition, precision agriculture helps farmers better understand the important factors such as water, topography, orientation, vegetation, and soil types.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Field Monitoring

Crop Forecasting

Precision Planting

Precision Spraying

Precision Fertilization

Precision Irrigation

Farm Management

Others

The global precision agriculture market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by precision irrigation applications. This is owing to the rise in awareness towards use of water efficiently and reduce the wastage of nutrients, water, and chemicals. In addition, rise in demand for advanced irrigation systems paired with soil and water sensors are expected to generate higher returns than traditional irrigation systems.

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

Hardware Systems

Software

Services

The hardware systems segment is estimated to capture highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. The hardware equipment is increasingly used in the various farming operations. In addition, Hardware solutions in precision agriculture include automation and control solutions, sensing and navigation solutions, and other hardware solutions such as probes and analysers. The rising demand for hardware solutions is because of the widespread use of yield monitors, handheld computers and mobiles, and agriculture cameras.

Segmentation 3: by Function

Farm Management

Field Management

Fleet Management

The field management captures major market share due to the usage of hardware such as sensors, drones, nozzles, cameras, smartphones, and tasks such as planting, spraying, fertilizing, and irrigation, among other activities. In addition, the field management software integrates sensor data and imaging input with other data, allowing farmers to identify fields that require treatment and verify the optimum amount of water, fertilizers, and pesticides to apply.

Segmentation 4: by Farm Produce

Field Crops

Permanent Crops

Others

Field crops capture a significant market share in the global precision agriculture market because these crops are grown for large-scale consumption. This is followed by permanent crops, which include fruits, vegetables, and nuts, among others.

Segmentation 5: by Technology

Guidance Technology

Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Application Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Others

Guidance technology is a majorly used technology in the global precision agriculture market and registered the highest market share in the year 2021. The guidance technology comprises the global positioning system (GPS) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies applied in the agriculture industry for navigation purposes. It is followed by sensing technology. Sensing technology solutions are integrated with data analysis software that helps the farmers process the extracted farm information.

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America - U.S. and Canada

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Middle East & Africa - Israel, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest-of-Middle East & Africa

South America - Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Rest-of-South America

North America generated the highest revenue of $2,860.3 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an increase in adoption of precision agriculture technologies such as autonomous vehicles, software systems, guidance & navigation systems, agriculture sensors, and other automation & control systems. In addition, increase adoption of digital technologies for modern farm machineries in efficient crop production in the region along with rise in popularity of indoor farming owing to urbanization are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Global Precision Agriculture Market

In September 2022, Trimble Inc. acquired Bilberry, a France-based company specializing in selective spraying technology systems for sustainable farming. By this acquisition Trimble Inc. get access to Bilberry's artificial intelligence (AI) technology that identifies a wide variety of weed species in real time for a broad range of crop types.

In February 2022, Trimble Inc. launched its Virtual Farm, an interactive online experience for farmers across the world to immerse themselves in precision agriculture. In this new online tool, users walk through a digital farm and identify common challenges they encounter daily.

In February 2022, Deere & Company opened a development facility in Austin, the U.S. that focus on developing software used in autonomous tractors that helps tractors use data from the cloud and GPS signals to take a precise and specific path.

In June 2022, Kubota Corporation partnered with the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC-NSTDA) to develop Thailand's KAS Crop Calendar application, a rice crop calendar application powered by KUBOTA Agri Solution.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the Precision Agriculture Market:

Increasing Demand for Global Food Production

Need for Automation of Workforce in Agriculture

Surging Investment and Support in Climate-Smart Agriculture Practices

Need for Input Optimization in Agriculture

The market is expected to face some following challenges:

High Initial Investment

Threat to Data Security and Privacy

Lack of Awareness and IT Infrastructure in Developing Regions

How This Report Can Add Value to End-users

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of hardware systems, software, and services available in the precision agriculture applications. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different product types by applications (field monitoring, crop forecasting, precision planting, precision spraying, precision fertilization, precision irrigation, farm management, and others). Hardware solutions such as automation & control systems, sensing & navigation systems, and indoor farming equipment are most widely used in modern agriculture practices. Therefore, the precision agriculture market is a moderate investment and high revenue generating product in the coming years owing to the rise in investment towards climate smart agriculture practices across the globe.

The global precision agriculture market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as partnership, joint ventures, collaborations, and product developments. The favoured strategy for the companies has been partnership, joint venture, collaborations, and alliances to strengthen their positions in the precision agriculture market. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global precision agriculture market analysed and profiled in the study involve hardware systems and software manufacturers that are engaged in providing advanced precision agriculture solutions to farmers and other agriculture service companies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global precision agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading include key precision agriculture technologies manufacturers in the market and the ones which are engaged in providing modern precision technologies across the globe.

Key Companies Profiled



Company Type 1: Precision Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Hexagon Agriculture

Kubota Corporation

TeeJet Technologies

The Toro Company

Topcon Corporation

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Company Type 2: Precision Agriculture Software and Service Providers

Accenture

AGRIVI

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BASF SE

Climate LLC

Granular Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

X Development LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the expected global precision agriculture market size in terms of value during 2022-2027?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different solutions, including software and platform, hardware, and support services?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by the technology segment, including guidance technology, sensing technology, variable rate application technology, and data analytics and intelligence?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different applications for precision agriculture solutions, including precision irrigation, field monitoring, spraying, fertilization, precision planting, and data management?

Which region is the largest market for the global precision agriculture market?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different regions and countries in the global precision agriculture market, such as North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and Middle East and Africa?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global precision agriculture market based on the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Which are the different consortiums and associations present in the global precision agriculture market, and what are their roles, focus areas, and key functions in this market?

Where do the key precision agriculture companies lie in their competitive benchmarking based on market coverage and market potential?

What does the technology ecosystem of precision agriculture solutions constitute?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 477 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets



2. Application



3. Product



4. Region



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



6. Research Methodology

