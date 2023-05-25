Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Platform Offers Global Multi-Data Center Storage for Its Push Notification Products to Meet the Data Security Compliance Requirements of Overseas Customers

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its overseas messaging service platform EngageLab has established a reliable network of data centers in multiple regions around the world to ensure that customers can choose the storage location that best suits their business needs. These data centers meet the highest security standards and have passed a rigorous certification and audit process.



With the rapid growth in global data exchange, overseas customers have increasing data security and compliance requirements. In addition to Singapore, EngageLab has now added more data center options for overseas customers to deploy its push notification products AppPush and WebPush. These include China-Hong Kong, Germany-Frankfurt, USA-California, Japan-Tokyo, South Korea-Seoul, UAE-Dubai, Brazil-Sao Paulo and Australia-Sydney. Customers can select an appropriate data center to store data for an application based on comprehensive considerations such as the location of their end users.

EngageLab offers customers a multi-data center storage solution that allows them to store data for different applications in different data centers in different geographies. This decentralized storage ensures data redundancy and reliability and reduces the risk of data loss or corruption. In addition, multi-data center storage enables customers to better comply with data security and regulations in different countries and regions, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the United States' California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The head of EngageLab said, “We are very pleased to launch a multi-data center storage solution to meet the pressing data security compliance needs of our overseas customers. We will continue to invest in technology innovation and global infrastructure building and are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of data security and compliance assurance. We believe that with the support of multi-data center storage, customers can have greater confidence in the management and protection of their data while complying with the regulatory requirements of various countries and regions.”

Aurora Mobile will continue to monitor and respond to the latest industry developments as global data protection regulations expand and evolve. By working closely with customers and partners, the Company will help more overseas customers optimize user reach and engagement.

