Inertial Navigation System Market Size to Hit USD 15.45 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 5.54%

Pune, India, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Inertial Navigation System Market is a navigation technology that uses a combination of accelerometers and gyroscopes to determine the position, orientation, and velocity of a moving object. It provides autonomous navigation capabilities by relying on internal sensors rather than external references such as GPS signals.

The inertial navigation system (INS) market size is projected to grow from USD 10.59 billion in 2021 to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The surging demand for an accurate navigation system and the growing adoption of modern technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Size, Forecast by 2028”. The market size stood at USD 10.38 billion in 2020.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Report:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Safran (France)

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

VectorNav Technologies, LLC (U.S.)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

Gladiator Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

iXblue SAS (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.54 % 2028 Value Projection USD 15.45 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 10.59 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Component Analysis

By Technology Analysis

By Platform Analysis

By End User Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Inertial Navigation System Market Growth Drivers Need for Highly Accurate Navigation Solution to Surge Demand for INS Technological Advancements in Navigation Market is Driving Market Growth

Segmentation-

Based on components, the market is fragmented into gyroscopes, accelerometers, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, fiber optics gyro, ring laser gyro, mechanical gyro, and others. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into space, maritime, ground, and airborne. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into military and commercial. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact-

The sudden emergence of the humanitarian crisis has drastically affected the global economic structure and hampered the growth of several industries and markets. The market for INS has witnessed a negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants. The diminished demand for autonomous vehicles for commercial operations such as field mapping, windmill inspection, pipeline inspection, and oil tank testing has hindered the market’s growth. Nonetheless, the vaccines are now available to the mass population, and the market is slowly recovering. The market is expected to witness significant growth post-pandemic.

Report Coverage-

It envisages an in-depth assessment of the prospected market.

It incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an unerring market prediction.

It highlights different market segments; components, enterprise size, industry, deployment type, and others.

It highlights strategies of growth for companies to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It emphasizes the market's competitive landscape and elucidates the latest industry developments, new product launches, key market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Demand for Highly Accurate Navigation Systems to Boost Market Growth

The growing adoption of unmanned vehicles has boosted the demand for small-sized modern navigation solutions. This had led to the development of portable, cost-efficient, and miniaturized INS components, such as micro-accelerometers and micro-gyroscopes. Hence, the development of INS with these attributes is anticipated to fuel the global inertial navigation system (INS) market growth.

The demand for extremely accurate navigation systems for precise positioning has increased across military and commercial applications. The growing adoption of modern technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to produce highly accurate navigation solutions is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the technological developments in the navigation industry are likely to accumulate growth for the market.

However, the high costs of INS are likely to restrict the market’s growth.

Regional Insights-

Surging Remotely Operated Vehicles Adoption to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is projected to gain the largest portion of the global inertial navigation system (INS) market share due to the surging adoption of remotely operated vehicles across military and commercial applications. Additionally, the U.S. is the largest provider and manufacturer of robotics vehicles. This is likely to foster growth for the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness immense growth due to the increasing defense investments by India, China, and others. The increasing acquisition of modern remotely operated vehicles for applications in the military is likely to garner for the market.

Europe is expected to witness moderate growth due to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Safran, Thales Group, and others.

The Rest of the World is likely to exhibit considerable growth in the coming years due to the rising defense expenditures.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Developing Cost-Efficient INS to Attract Growth

The market is fairly fragmented and comprises several key players with a robust brand and product portfolios. They aim to develop a cost-efficient INS to attract growth and generate greater revenues. The key players focus on various growth strategies like partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, patents, etc., to enhance market presence. For instance, The U.S. Air Force assigned a contract worth USD 59 million to Northrop Grumman Corporation in February 2019 to manufacture an upgraded inertial navigation system and GPS.

Industry Developments-

May 2019: Northrop Grumman Corporation launched its upgraded SeaFINDTM INS for the marine platform. It is the first marine INS based on fiber optics gyro technology (eFOGTM).

Global Navigation Satellite System Market is Projected to Hit USD 320.73 Billion in 2021-2028 | GNSS Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 9.02%

Inertial Measurement Unit Market to Hit USD 28.37 Billion by 2029 | CAGR of 8.13%

