Global Connected Vehicle Outlook 2023: Transformative Mega Trends Compel Automakers and Suppliers to Develop Innovative Business Models to Capture Recurring Revenue Potential

Connected vehicles is one of the most technologically advanced domains in the automotive industry with far-reaching impacts. The Global Connected Vehicles Outlook 2023 provides insights into:
- Upcoming technologies, features, services, and trends
- The 2022 market scenario and global and regional predictions for 2023, highlighting selected industry best practices
- The market by region (North America, Brazil, Europe, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of the World)
- Challenges that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected vehicle space
- Participants in different areas of the ecosystem, such as connected services, human-machine interface, connectivity, and navigation
The publisher interviewed thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology and telecommunications providers, and other diverse yet related stakeholders. We forecast the connected vehicle market based on three types of connectivity: smartphone, tethered, and embedded. Notably, the study examines the growth opportunities available to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space for the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Environment
- Key Findings: A Recap of 2022
- Key Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2023
- Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot
- Regional Connected Vehicles Market
- Connected Vehicle Services Regional Analysis
- Key OEM Partnerships
- Connected Cars Ecosystem and Related Markets
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions: Market Segmentation
4 Global Economic Outlook, 2023
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Directions
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
5 Global Connected Vehicle Regulations
- Connectivity Regulation Snapshot
- Key Regulation and Mandates from WP.29
- CSMS: UNECE R155
- Cybersecurity Type Approval Mechanism
- Impact of Impending Cybersecurity Regulations
- SW Updates and SUMS: UNECE R156
- Impact of Impending OTA Regulations
6 Global Connected Vehicle Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market
- Trend 1: Connected Road-safety Services
- Trend 2: Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates
- Trend 3: Integration of Digital Driver and Heads-up Displays (HUDs)
- Trend 4: OEM Business Model Transformation
- Trend 5: HD Mapping
- Trend 6: Automotive App Stores
- Trend 7: Connectivity-enabled Vehicle Repossession
- Impact of Trends by Region
7 Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2023)
- Connected Vehicle Sales by Regions
- Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region
- Product-type Forecast
- Product Type Snapshot by Region
- Pricing and Service Models
8 Connected Vehicle Regional Analysis (2023)
- 2023 Regional Analysis: North America
- 2023 OEM Connected Vendor Analysis: North America
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Europe
- 2023 OEM Connected Vehicle Sales Analysis: Europe
- 2023 Regional Analysis: India
- 2023 OEM Connected Vehicle Sales Analysis: India
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Brazil
- 2023 Regional Analysis: South Korea
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Japan
- 2023 Regional Analysis: China
- 2023 Regional Analysis: RoW
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: App Stores to Supplement In-vehicle Payments
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Vehicle Services will Gain Traction Beyond Europe and North America
- Growth Opportunity 3: OEMs to Implement Their Vision of Life on Board
10 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
