Global Connected Vehicle Outlook 2023: Transformative Mega Trends Compel Automakers and Suppliers to Develop Innovative Business Models to Capture Recurring Revenue Potential

Connected vehicles is one of the most technologically advanced domains in the automotive industry with far-reaching impacts. The Global Connected Vehicles Outlook 2023 provides insights into:

Upcoming technologies, features, services, and trends

The 2022 market scenario and global and regional predictions for 2023, highlighting selected industry best practices

The market by region (North America, Brazil, Europe, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of the World)

Challenges that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected vehicle space

Participants in different areas of the ecosystem, such as connected services, human-machine interface, connectivity, and navigation

The publisher interviewed thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology and telecommunications providers, and other diverse yet related stakeholders. We forecast the connected vehicle market based on three types of connectivity: smartphone, tethered, and embedded. Notably, the study examines the growth opportunities available to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space for the next few years.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Environment

Key Findings: A Recap of 2022

Key Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Regional Connected Vehicles Market

Connected Vehicle Services Regional Analysis

Key OEM Partnerships

Connected Cars Ecosystem and Related Markets

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions: Market Segmentation

4 Global Economic Outlook, 2023

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Directions

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

5 Global Connected Vehicle Regulations

Connectivity Regulation Snapshot

Key Regulation and Mandates from WP.29

CSMS: UNECE R155

Cybersecurity Type Approval Mechanism

Impact of Impending Cybersecurity Regulations

SW Updates and SUMS: UNECE R156

Impact of Impending OTA Regulations

6 Global Connected Vehicle Trends

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market

Trend 1: Connected Road-safety Services

Trend 2: Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates

Trend 3: Integration of Digital Driver and Heads-up Displays (HUDs)

Trend 4: OEM Business Model Transformation

Trend 5: HD Mapping

Trend 6: Automotive App Stores

Trend 7: Connectivity-enabled Vehicle Repossession

Impact of Trends by Region

7 Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2023)

Connected Vehicle Sales by Regions

Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region

Product-type Forecast

Product Type Snapshot by Region

Pricing and Service Models

8 Connected Vehicle Regional Analysis (2023)

2023 Regional Analysis: North America

2023 OEM Connected Vendor Analysis: North America

2023 Regional Analysis: Europe

2023 OEM Connected Vehicle Sales Analysis: Europe

2023 Regional Analysis: India

2023 OEM Connected Vehicle Sales Analysis: India

2023 Regional Analysis: Brazil

2023 Regional Analysis: South Korea

2023 Regional Analysis: Japan

2023 Regional Analysis: China

2023 Regional Analysis: RoW

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: App Stores to Supplement In-vehicle Payments

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Vehicle Services will Gain Traction Beyond Europe and North America

Growth Opportunity 3: OEMs to Implement Their Vision of Life on Board

10 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

