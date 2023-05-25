Global Growth Opportunities in Electrolyzer Technologies for Hydrogen Production: Featuring Hybrid Energy Systems, Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Water-as-a-Service & More

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Growth Opportunities in Electrolyzer Technologies for Hydrogen Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electrolyzers use electrolysis to generate hydrogen from water. They are set to play a crucial role in the global transition towards clean energy, as they provide a sustainable and efficient method for producing low-/zero- carbon/hydrogen for various applications across sectors.
Key factors contributing to the growth of the electrolyzer industry include the increasing demand for hydrogen as an energy carrier, supportive government policies and incentives, and the urgency to mitigate climate change. In contrast, challenges, such as high capital costs, efficiency concerns, and limited renewable energy integration, may impede the wider adoption of electrolyzer technologies.
By 2030, electrolyzers will be crucial to hydrogen production, renewable energy integration, and grid balancing. However, to fully realize the potential of electrolyzers, it is imperative that market participants address existing challenges and encourage continuous innovation.
Policymakers, industry stakeholders, and researchers must collaborate to foster the growth of the electrolyzer industry and achieve a sustainable and low-carbon energy future. The primary aim of the analytics is to examine drivers, challenges, and prospects of electrolyzer technologies in the context of a rapidly evolving energy landscape.
The study outlines electrolyzer technologies, presents a performance analysis and comparison of various electrolysis technologies, shows electrolyzer technologies' growth across regions, offers a view of the competitive landscape, and highlights emerging growth opportunities.
The analysis covers the following topics:
- An overview of electrolyzer technologies
- Trends driving the adoption and development of electrolyzer technologies
- Challenges to deployment
- Technology comparison
- Electrolyzer technology ecosystem
- Growth opportunities for electrolyzer technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electrolyzer Industry for Hydrogen Production
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Electrolyzers for Hydrogen Production
- Electrolyzer Technologies
- Comparative Analysis of Electrolysis Technologies
- Comparative Analysis of Electrolysis Technologies
- Capex Costs of Electrolyzer Technologies
- Electrolyzer Manufacturing Capacity-2023
- Electrolyzer Deployment Strategies
- Electrolyzer and Green Hydrogen Supply Chains
- Electrolyzer Supply Chain Challenges
- Raw Material Requirement
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Major Trends in the Electrolyzer Industry
- Trend 1-Application of Advanced Materials
- Trend 2-Advanced Water Treatment Systems
- Trend 3-Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies
- Trend 4-Growth in Offshore wind-powered Electrolyzer and Energy Hubs
- Trend 5-Declining Electrolyzer Benchmark Costs
- Trend 6-Declining Hydrogen Production Costs
3. Global Electrolyzer Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Global Green Hydrogen Production Forecast
- Electrolyzer Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Electrolyzer Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
4. Regional Analysis
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast-Americas
- Forecast Analysis-Americas
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast-Europe
- Forecast Analysis-Europe
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast-China
- Forecast Analysis-China
- Forecast Analysis-China
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast-APAC
- Forecast Analysis-APAC
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast-MEA
- Forecast Analysis-MEA
5. Competitive Environment
- Key Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Percent Manufacturing Capacity Share of Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Key Electrolyzer Companies
- Other ALK Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Other PEM Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Other SOEC Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Electrolyzer Roadmap
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Energy Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Materials
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 5: Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 6: Development of Hydrogen Hubs
- Growth Opportunity 7: Water-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 8: Efficient Use of Renewables
- Growth Opportunity 9: Nuclear Power Plant Optimization
- Growth Opportunity 10: Waste Heat Utilization
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y367oy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.