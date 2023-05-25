European Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities: Transformative Mega Trends Enhance In-vehicle User Experience, Leading to Growth of Connected Services

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European passenger vehicle connected services industry is based on a technology that allows a vehicle to connect to the Internet of Things. This report discusses how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been innovating to allow passenger vehicles to connect through various modes, such as embedded, tethered, and smartphone integrations.

OEMs, especially in Europe, are aggressively adopting embedded connectivity to abide by the 2015 eCall in-vehicle system deployment law. Most OEMs provide additional service sets, such as security, maintenance, remote and EV services, navigation, infotainment, and convenience services, to use enhanced in-vehicle human-machine interface (HMI) features.

The automotive industry has seen in-vehicle technology development, such as car-to-everything (C2X) services, voice-based in-vehicle personal assistant, 5G communication, user-based insurance (UBI), Wi-Fi hotspot, in-vehicle payment and marketplace, remote software/firmware over-the-air updates, and data monetization, leading to a future of data-driven connected service in-vehicle experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

In-vehicle Connectivity Segmentation

Key Competitors in Connected Cars

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

Forecast Assumptions

Overall Connected Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity

Overall Connectivity Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Connectivity Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Penetration Forecast by Connectivity

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Embedded Connected Services

Key Growth Metrics

Embedded Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tethered Connected Services

Key Growth Metrics

Tethered Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. In-vehicle Connected Service Solutions & Availability: Key OEM Groups

Connected Service Categories

Overview of In-vehicle Connectivity by OEM Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offerings: BMW Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: BMW Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Daimler Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Daimler Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Ford

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Ford

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Geely Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Geely Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Honda

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Honda

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Hyundai Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Hyundai Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Mazda

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Mazda

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: RNM Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: RNM Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Stellantis Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Stellantis Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Subaru

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Subaru

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Suzuki

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Suzuki

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Tata Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: TATA Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Tesla

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Tesla

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Toyota Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Toyota Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Volkswagen Group

In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Volkswagen Group

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Addressing Data Privacy

Growth Opportunity 2: In-vehicle Entertainment and EV Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Convenience with In-vehicle App Store

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibit

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BMW Group

Daimler Group

Ford

Geely Group

Honda

Hyundai Group

Mazda

RNM Group

Stellantis Group

Subaru

Suzuki

TATA Group

Tesla

Toyota Group

Volkswagen Group

