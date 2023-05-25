Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Detailed Analysis of 54 Existing and 13 Upcoming Data Center Projects

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, and Other Locations.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Investments from data center operators in the market are growing at several locations. The major locations for data center developments in the market include Fo Tan, Chai Wan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, and Tsuen Wan.

In Hong Kong, retail colocation contributed to over 65% of the market in 2022, whereas wholesale colocation accounted for the remaining 35%. We expect the wholesale colocation share to increase during the forecast period.

In Hong Kong, telecom operators, such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3 and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT)'s subsidiary CSL Mobile have deployed commercial 5G services that partially or entirely cover the 5G market in the country.

Hong Kong is witnessing edge data center deployments from operators like Edge Centres. The land shortage in Hong Kong will boost the deployment of edge data center facilities.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Goodman, NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), Equinix, Digital Realty, CITIC Telecom International, China Unicom, Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers), Telehouse, Colt Data Centre Services, Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited, AirTrunk, China Mobile International, OneAsia Network, BDx, HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, New World, Telstra (Pacnet), Apt Datamatrix Limited, Carrianna Group, EasyLink, New Generation Data Center, Asia Satellite, SunnyVision, HKCOLO, GDS Services, Edge Centres, ESR Cayman, Anelo Gordon, Mapletree Investments.



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Goodman

NTT Global Data Centers

Global Switch

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

Equinix

Digital Realty

CITIC Telecom International

China Unicom

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

Telehouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

AirTrunk

China Mobile International

OneAsia Network

BDx

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

New World

Telstra (Pacnet)

Apt Datamatrix Limited

Carrianna Group

EasyLink

New Generation Data Center

Asia Satellite

SunnyVision

HKCOLO

GDS Services

Edge Centres

ESR Cayman

Anelo Gordon

Mapletree Investments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i65ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.