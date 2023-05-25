Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market Poised for an Astonishing 29.3% CAGR Surge by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for gene therapy in CNS disorders in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for gene therapy in CNS disorders indicates the rise in revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. A promising method for treating a variety of ailments is gene therapy. Gene therapy for CNS illnesses tries to send functioning genes to the brain or spinal cord to replace or repair damaged genes or to improve the expression of certain genes.

The increasing number of patients with Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, is driving the market revenue share.

The government initiatives for effective treatment and prevention drive market demand.

Recent advances in gene therapy for CNS illnesses include viral vectors, targeted gene editing, and non-viral delivery systems.

Report Attribute Details CAGR 29.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market:

In November 2022, Leriglitazone, now being evaluated by the EMA for the orphan indication X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), is the subject of a licensing deal between Minoryx Therapeutics and the Neuraxpharm Group for the European market.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the gene therapy in CNS disorder market includes:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

Biogen

Pfizer Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global gene therapy in CNS disorder market revenue is driven by the rising disease prevalence and awareness among the population for early detection and effective prevention and treatment measures for CNS disorders.

However, gene therapy for CNS illnesses is currently being assessed for long-term safety, the gene therapy in CNS disorder market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on indication, the gene therapy in CNS disorder market is segmented into Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, motor neuron disease, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, adrenoleukodystrophy & metachromatic leukodystrophy, neuropathies, and batten disease.

Based on type, gene therapy in the CNS disorder market is segmented into ex vivo and in vivo.

Based on the end user, gene therapy in the CNS disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the Alzheimer's disease segment dominates the global gene therapy in the CNS disorder market with the largest revenue share. Alzheimer's disease affects brain function gradually and irreversibly, leading to memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral abnormalities. Preclinical research on gene therapy for Alzheimer's disease has shown encouraging results, and various clinical trials are currently being conducted. Gene therapy is still in its early phases. As a result, this sector's overall revenue is growing.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global gene therapy in the CNS disorder market. This large revenue share is attributed to the prevalence of disease with a piece of proper knowledge and awareness in North America, favorable reimbursement policies, a well-established healthcare system, and sufficient funds for R&D.

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for gene therapy in CNS disorders. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GENE THERAPY IN CNS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Alzheimer’s Disease Huntington's Disease Parkinson's Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Motor Neuron Disease Multiple Sclerosis Adrenoleukodystrophy & Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Neuropathies Batten Disease GLOBAL GENE THERAPY IN CNS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Ex Vivo In Vivo GLOBAL GENE THERAPY IN CNS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Speciality Clinics Others

