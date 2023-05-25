Cloud Seeding Market Emerging Trends [2023-2030] | Industry Trends, Key Companies Analysis & Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud seeding market size is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of weather modification technologies by various countries, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled ”Cloud Seeding Market, 2023-2030”.

The cloud seeding market refers to the industry involved in the artificial modification of weather patterns through the process of cloud seeding. Cloud seeding is a technique that aims to enhance precipitation in clouds, primarily for the purpose of increasing rainfall or reducing hail damage. The market for cloud seeding services and equipment includes companies specializing in weather modification technologies, consulting firms offering cloud seeding services, and research organizations conducting studies in this field. These companies may develop and deploy cloud-seeding equipment, conduct feasibility studies, and provide operational services for cloud-seeding projects.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Seeding Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered RHS Consulting Ltd, North American Weather Consultants, Inc., Snowy Hydro limited, Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research (SOAR)





COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the growth of the cloud seeding market. Lockdown measures implemented in various countries and delays in implementing niche projects have hindered the market's progress. An example of this is Vail Resorts, a long-time supporter of climate modification activities in the central Colorado Mountains, which has decided to terminate funding for all its planned initiatives this year due to budget impacts caused by COVID-19. These circumstances have slowed down investment and development in cloud seeding projects and affected the overall growth of the market.

Segments

Based on type, the market is segmented into the ground and aerial-based seeding. In terms of method, the market has been segregated into dynamic cloud seeding and hygroscopic cloud seeding. By geography, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Highlights

This report encompasses an in-depth evaluation of the factors driving and constraining the market and also contains a piecemeal study of the different segments of the market. Further, it also supplies a careful examination of the competitive landscape of the market, besides incorporating a detailed analysis of the regional trends and prospects in the market.

Drivers & Restraints

The Increasing Global Concerns Regarding Water Scarcity Are Expected To Favor the Cloud Seeding Market

Water scarcity has emerged as a critical issue affecting a significant portion of the global population. With more than 2 billion people experiencing extreme water distress and 3.2 billion residing in agriculturally water-stressed areas, the need for solutions to address the growing water crisis is urgent. Cloud seeding systems offer a potential solution by artificially stimulating rain and increasing usable water supplies in water-constrained regions. This technology holds particular promise for arid regions like the Middle East and Northern Africa. For instance, researchers at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology in the UAE are exploring nanotechnology-based cloud seeding materials that enhance rain droplet size and density. These advancements in cloud seeding technology can help alleviate water scarcity challenges worldwide.

Regional Insights

The North American Cloud Seeding Market Is Poised For Growth As the Rising Trend Of Technological Advancements Is Expected To Bolster Market Expansion In The Region

North America is expected to dominate the cloud seeding market share, primarily attributed to its advanced climate control systems. The region's focus on utilizing climate modifying solutions for communication and surveillance purposes further contributes to market growth in North America.

Europe is also expected to have a healthy growth rate in this sector, as countries in the region are making concerted efforts to reduce their reliance on erratic rains and develop their own "rain cycles." The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to expand due to the various rain-inducing programs undertaken by regional governments, as well as increased demand for commercial applications.

Competitive Landscape

Government Programs to Promote Cloud Seeding in Arid Areas to Encourage Innovation

Government initiatives, such as increasing the implementation of artificial rainfall technologies to improve water levels in countries such as India, are expected to drive the demand for weather control equipment. Furthermore, governments in India, the United Arab Emirates, and China are investing heavily in weather modification activities, generating huge opportunities for research and innovation for market players.

Industry Development

July 2020: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE, declared that it had executed 219 cloud seeding operations across the country, using over 4,500 flares manufactured by the NCM's Weather Enhancement Plant.

