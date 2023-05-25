Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Featuring Ascenty, Telmex, KIO Networks, Equinix & More

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Queretaro, Mexico City, Monterrey, Jalisco, Merida, Quintana Roo, Guadalajara, Heroica Veracruz, Puebla, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Hermosillo, Cuernavaca, Xalapa, Villahermosa, San Luis, Bajio Region, San Juan Del Rio, Tepotzotian.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Mexico has a presence of local and global data center operators. Some major existing operators in the country include KIO Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, and BBVA. Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, and CloudHQ are the major upcoming investment companies in the country.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is expected to drive the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei.

In terms of geography, Queretaro and Mexico City contribute to more than 60% of the white floor area in the Mexico Data center Market.

The country is also a significant OTT market in Latin America and is likely to surpass Brazil as the largest OTT market in Latin America in the next two to three years.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (31 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Guadalajara Edge data center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



Ascenty (Digital Realty), Telmex (American Movil), KIO Networks, Equinix (Axtel), Serveris Hosting, Nabiax, Cybolt, IPXON, HostDime, Layer 9 Data Centers, Scala Data Centers.



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Telmex (American Movil)

KIO Networks

Equinix (Axtel)

Serveris Hosting

Nabiax

Cybolt

IPXON

HostDime

Layer 9 Data Centers

Scala Data Centers.

