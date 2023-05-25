Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green

English Estonian

At the meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green elected Andrus Durejko as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board continues the work with five members. In addition to Andrus Durejko the members of the Supervisory Board are Marlen Tamm, Raine Pajo, Anne Sulling and Erkki Raasuke are (Anne Sulling and Erkki Raasuke as independent members).







Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.