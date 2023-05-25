English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32344/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 167 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(2): Volume: 1298 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 1.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(5): Volume: 2387 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(6): Volume: 571 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(8): Volume: 268 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.645 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.64491 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com