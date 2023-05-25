SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32344/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 167 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(2): Volume: 1298 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 1.64 EUR
(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(5): Volume: 2387 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(6): Volume: 571 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(8): Volume: 268 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.645 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.64491 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com