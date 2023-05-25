Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Industry: A Customer Perspective, Global, 2023 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Patients are consumers and expect excellent customer service for every product and service they buy. Patients invest in their health and set self-care management goals and play an active role in attaining health services. Improving a patient's experience with digital solutions that give them more power is becoming the norm.

These solutions include wearable devices that track a patient's health and health-related databases that provide preventative practices, healing techniques, and post-care information.

Healthcare providers increasingly look at non-clinical factors to enhance the patient experience. Hospitals drive patient satisfaction by understanding individual needs and improving communications to deliver holistic patient care.

A massive amount of data is available today to help providers deliver personalized patient care based on demographics, genetics, and other factors that improve patient outcomes. Healthcare providers are investing in tools to analyze and operationalize data to personalize the patient experience, while still maintaining safety, security, and privacy.

Cost pressures and resource constraints are perpetual issues for the healthcare industry, which is why AI and analytics are playing a significant role in predicting problems and simulating process improvement. Connecting these solutions with big data will allow providers to monitor patients better and predict medical conditions and outcomes.

The primary goals of this research are to:

Uncover IT challenges faced by healthcare contact center organizations today.

Monitor the status of digital transformation in contact center organizations.

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions.

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions.

Gauge market and technology trends.

Appraise available IT budgets.

The publisher's approach to achieving these goals:

Conduct an online customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions.

Have in-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations through Customer Experience (CX) Client

Council, Healthcare Industry Research Practice, Contact Center MindXchanges, Webinars, and Virtual Think Tanks.

Continuous conversations with key contact center solutions providers around the globe.

Contact center organizations in the healthcare industry are prioritizing employees in 2023, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on employee burnout and staffing levels. They are becoming more data-centric to personalize patient care and improve patient outcomes. This study explores how contact centers are engaging agents to attract the best talent and reduce attrition as hybrid and work-from-home models continue to grow.

