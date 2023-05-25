Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1-3 HVAC Components in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the European passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value (€ million).

It thoroughly analyzes unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: compressors, accumulators and receiver driers, evaporators, condensers, expansion valves, heater cores, radiators, and radiator fan assemblies. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

Aftermarket demand for HVAC components in Europe, which recovered in the year 2021, continued to grow in 2022 due to growth in average miles traveled, strong pent-up demand, rising average annual temperature, and aging vehicle population. However, by the end of the forecast period, both unit shipments and revenue growth will remain flat. This is mainly because of the decline in aftermarket demand for certain key HVAC components after 2025 due to reduced vehicle accidents and higher product durability.

Most of the HVAC components suffered a price hike in 2022 due to the rise in raw material costs as a result of various supply chain constraints and the geopolitical situation. Since this is a do-it-for-me market and part replacement occurs mainly in older vehicles, warehouse distributors dominate the segment. Original equipment suppliers mainly cater to the demand arising from vehicle collisions, premium vehicles, and difficult-to-find parts. Key brands in the European HVAC aftermarket are Mahle, Denso, Nissens, NRF, Valeo, Delphi, AVA Cooling and Van Wezel.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

Top 3 Strategic Imperatives Affecting the Growth of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Component Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Overall HVAC Components Aftermarket

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Key Findings

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact on the HVAC Components Aftermarket, 2029

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share by Brand

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Compressors

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Accumulators and Receiver Driers

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Evaporators

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Condensers

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Expansion Valves

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Heater Cores

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiators

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator Fan Assembly

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Revenue Share by Brand

11. Key Supplier Profiles

MAHLE

DENSO

VALEO

Nissens

NRF

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 2: eCompressors

Growth Opportunity 3: CV Technology/Telematics

13. The Last Word

3 Predictions

14. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibit

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

DENSO

MAHLE

Nissens

NRF

VALEO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bhdsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.