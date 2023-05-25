Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1-3 HVAC Components in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service covers the European passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value (€ million).
It thoroughly analyzes unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: compressors, accumulators and receiver driers, evaporators, condensers, expansion valves, heater cores, radiators, and radiator fan assemblies. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.
Aftermarket demand for HVAC components in Europe, which recovered in the year 2021, continued to grow in 2022 due to growth in average miles traveled, strong pent-up demand, rising average annual temperature, and aging vehicle population. However, by the end of the forecast period, both unit shipments and revenue growth will remain flat. This is mainly because of the decline in aftermarket demand for certain key HVAC components after 2025 due to reduced vehicle accidents and higher product durability.
Most of the HVAC components suffered a price hike in 2022 due to the rise in raw material costs as a result of various supply chain constraints and the geopolitical situation. Since this is a do-it-for-me market and part replacement occurs mainly in older vehicles, warehouse distributors dominate the segment. Original equipment suppliers mainly cater to the demand arising from vehicle collisions, premium vehicles, and difficult-to-find parts. Key brands in the European HVAC aftermarket are Mahle, Denso, Nissens, NRF, Valeo, Delphi, AVA Cooling and Van Wezel.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- Top 3 Strategic Imperatives Affecting the Growth of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Component Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Overall HVAC Components Aftermarket
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Competitors
- Key Findings
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- CASE Impact on the HVAC Components Aftermarket, 2029
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share by Brand
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Compressors
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Accumulators and Receiver Driers
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Evaporators
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Condensers
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Expansion Valves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Heater Cores
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiators
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator Fan Assembly
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Revenue Share by Brand
11. Key Supplier Profiles
- MAHLE
- DENSO
- VALEO
- Nissens
- NRF
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCompressors
- Growth Opportunity 3: CV Technology/Telematics
13. The Last Word
- 3 Predictions
14. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibit
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- DENSO
- MAHLE
- Nissens
- NRF
- VALEO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bhdsa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.