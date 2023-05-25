Smart Air Purifier Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.52%, Reaching USD 12.34 Billion by Forecast 2028 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smart Air Purifier Market Information by Type, Technology, Application, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, Smart Air Purifier Market could thrive at a rate of 12.52% between 2021 and 2028. The market size will be reaching around USD 12.34 Billion by the end of the year 2028

Smart Air Purifier Market Overview

Smart air purifiers are innovative devices that purify indoor air through advanced technology and sensors. These devices can be controlled and monitored remotely through a mobile app, allowing users to track air quality and adjust settings to improve their air quality. Smart air purifiers are rapidly gaining popularity due to the increased awareness about air pollution and the growing demand for healthy indoor environments.

Smart air purifiers are commonly used in homes, offices, and public spaces to eliminate pollutants such as dust, smoke, pet dander, and volatile organic compounds. They can also remove bacteria, viruses, and other harmful particles from the air. Smart air purifiers are equipped with HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and ultraviolet lamps to effectively capture and eliminate indoor air pollutants.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Smart Air Purifier industry include

Honeywell International Inc

Xiaomi

LG Electronics

Blueair

COWAYCO.LTD

Koninklijke Philips

Sunbeam Products Inc

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Alencorp

Whirlpool Corporation

Among others.





April 2021

Coway, a leading smart air purifier manufacturer, launched its new smart air purifier "Coway Airmega 250" in the United States market. The device is equipped with a HEPA filter and can purify the air in a room up to 361 square feet. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled through a mobile app.

Smart Air Purifier Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, & Others.

By Technology

The Technology in the market includes HEPA, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Residential, Commercial, and Others.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2028: USD 12.34 Billion

2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 12.52% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type , Technology and Application Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for better lifestyle

Increasing health concerns

Increasing pollution leading to skin allergies

Chronic diseases and growing concerns to eliminate airborne particles

Excessive smoke forming in the household cooking



Smart Air Purifier Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rise in air pollution levels and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases have become major concerns globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that air pollution is the leading environmental risk factor for premature death and disease worldwide. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution on human health has resulted in a growing demand for air purifiers, particularly smart air purifiers. These devices are effective in removing airborne pollutants, improving indoor air quality, and reducing the risk of respiratory diseases.

In addition to health concerns, the increasing rate of urbanization and the growing adoption of smart homes and buildings are also fueling the demand for smart air purifiers. As people migrate from rural areas to cities, the level of air pollution increases due to industrialization, transportation, and other factors. Smart air purifiers are now being incorporated into smart homes and buildings, making it easier for users to monitor and control indoor air quality remotely through mobile apps.

Moreover, the growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products is also driving the smart air purifier market. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their actions and are willing to invest in products that are eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Smart air purifiers with advanced sensors and filters consume less energy and have a minimal environmental impact compared to conventional air purifiers.



Market Restraints:

One of the major restraints is the high cost of these devices. Smart air purifiers are typically more expensive than traditional air purifiers due to their advanced features, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app integration, and smart sensors. The high cost of these devices makes them less accessible to the average consumer, which limits the market's potential for growth.

Smart Air Purifier Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the smart air purifier market. The pandemic has increased the demand for air purifiers as people are spending more time indoors, and there is a growing concern about the transmission of the virus through the air. Post-COVID-19, the market is expected to witness continued growth due to increased awareness about indoor air quality and the need for healthy indoor environments.

By Sales Channel

The Sales Channel in the market includes OEM and Aftermarket.



Smart Air Purifier Market Regional Insights

North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the top three regions for the smart air purifier market. North America dominates the market due to the high adoption rate of smart homes and the growing demand for eco-friendly products. Europe is also a significant market, with increasing awareness about air pollution and the implementation of stringent regulations regarding indoor air quality. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

