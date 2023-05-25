Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Market Outlook 2023: New Business Models, Marketplace Platforms, and Cloud-based Solutions Register Increased Implementations

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical imaging equipment and informatics market is experiencing a surge in innovative manufacturing and supply chain management techniques that enable the uninterrupted supply of imaging equipment. In addition, cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, advanced analytics, and AI/machine learning drive the adoption of enterprise imaging IT solutions in developed and developing economies. These technologies are creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.
Report Scope
In this report, the analyst studies the market and provides five predictions for 2023. Considering international events over the last few years, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russo-Ukrainian war, inflation, and recession, significantly affect the market, we use 2020-2027 as the study period, with 2022 as the base year. The forecast period is 2023-2027 to give participants ideas of what to expect in the next four years. The analyst segments the market into medical imaging equipment and informatics, defining subsegments for each. Other information related to the segments includes:
- Revenue forecast and analysis by segment and region [North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World]
- Drivers and restraints
- Companies to watch
Notably, the analyst offers stakeholders insights into prominent opportunities available in this market. They expect the high procurement of AI-enabled solutions through marketplaces, the evolution of new care locations beyond hospitals, the surge in mobile and portable imaging equipment utilization, and increasing accessibility to remote areas through teleradiology and cloud-based solutions to provide excellent prospects for the medical imaging market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Dashboard
- Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation
- Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Market Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
- Impact Analysis - Economic Uncertainties
- Impact Analysis - Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact Analysis - Innovation
- Impact Analysis - Commercial Success
5. Revenue Trends - 2022
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Analysis - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics
- Regional Trend - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Regional Trend Analysis - Medical Imaging Equipment
- Regional Trend - Medical Imaging Informatics
- Regional Trend Analysis - Medical Imaging Informatics
6. Top 5 Predictions - 2023
- Prediction 1 - Marketplace Platforms in Radiology Will Be in the Spotlight, Enabling SaaS-based Solutions
- Prediction 2 - Investments in the AI-based Radiology Market Will Slow Down
- Prediction 3 - Visualizing Outcomes by Unifying Data from Medical Imaging and Anatomical Pathology Will Become Mainstream
- Prediction 4 - C-arm Procedure Volumes at US-based ASCs Will Grow by 20%
- Prediction 5 - Medical Imaging Workflow Solutions Will Triple Their Cloud Adoption
7. Medical Imaging Equipment Segment Outlook - 2023
- Market Snapshot
8. Medical Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook - 2023
- Market Snapshot
- Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics - Companies to Watch
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Managed Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI in Breast Imaging
- Growth Opportunity 3: Stroke Diagnosis and Intervention
- Growth Opportunity 4: Cloud-based Imaging Informatics
10. Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
12. List of Exhibits
