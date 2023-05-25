Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Industry Outlook 2023: Featuring Mercedes-Benz, Continental, Smart Eye & TomTom

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Industry, Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Though the automotive industry is recovering from the COVID era and reaching pre-COVID forecasted vehicle sales, it still faces many challenges - regulatory hurdles, semiconductor shortages, and geopolitical chaos. Original equipment manufacturers and value chain partners are realigning their product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to these challenges. They have rerouted investments to develop and deploy hands-off and eyes-off driving technologies in production vehicles for short-term returns.
In 2023, the publisher expects a few premium original equipment manufacturers to launch vehicles in eyes-off driving systems in their flagship vehicles in the US, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European markets, while mass market original equipment manufacturers like GM will extend hands-off driving to urban roads in North America.
In this annual autonomous driving outlook study, the publisher analyzes the global advanced driver-assistance system and automated vehicle forecast, the global and regional regulatory overview, advanced driver-assistance system and autonomous driving feature penetration, regional analysis, notable collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and critical predictions. The report also lists all major trends influencing the autonomous driving market in 2023 and discusses the top five trends in detail.
The key trends discussed in this study are:
- Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 Autonomous Driving
- Automated Parking Solutions
- Collaborative Approach to Accelerate AD
- Augmented Driver Monitoring System Growth
- Growing Need for Automated Driving Maps
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analysis Highlights
- Research Scope
- Key Findings - A Recap of 2022
- Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations Overview - Global
- ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview
- Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 2023 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Market Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
4 Definition and Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Market Segmentation
5 ADAS & AV Regulatory Overview
- ADAS and AD Regulations Overview - Europe
- ADAS and AD Regulations Overview
- AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - North America
6 Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, 2023
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in ADAS and AD in 2022
- Notable Collaborations in ADAS and AD in 2022
- Emerging Competitors In Related Markets
7 Key Trends 2023
- Top Trends Driving the Global ADAS and AD Market
- Trend 1 - Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 AD
- Case Study - Growing Deployment of Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot
- Trend 2 - Automated Parking Solutions
- Case Study - Continental's Autonomous Parking Solutions
- Trend 3 - Collaborative Approach to Accelerate AD
- Case StudyCollaborative Approach to Accelerate AD
- Trend 4 - Augmented DMS Growth
- Smart Eye's DMS
- Trend 5 - Growing Need for Automated Driving Maps
- TomTom HD Maps For AD
8 Global AV Sales Trends, 2023-2030
- Market Assumptions
- Technology Assumptions
- Forecast by Autonomy Level
- ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast
- L4 Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast
- Key Regional Insights, 2023-2030
- Analysis by Region - North America
- Analysis by Region - Europe
- Analysis by Region - APAC
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Eyes-off Driving in Europe, North America, and APAC, 2023
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Growth of Advanced Perception Sensors
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions
10 Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
11 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Mercedes-Benz
- Continental
- Smart Eye
- TomTom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwhfwk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.