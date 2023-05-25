Outdoor Sound Barriers Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.34 Billion By 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Sound Barriers Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ Outdoor Sound Barriers Market Research Report Information by Material, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2030”, the global “Outdoor Sound Barriers market research predicts that the market is likely to bolster substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 4.2%. The reports further predict that the Outdoor Sound Barriers market size will be nearly USD 1.34 Billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope:

The global Outdoor Sound Barriers industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the traffic noise in the residential areas located near highways or industries. Furthermore, the escalating demand in the regions like the Asia-Pacific, Europe, etc., is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market around the world. Moreover, the rise in the investment by the government to manufacture outdoor sound barriers across various regions worldwide is also projected to positively impact the performance of the market over the assessment period. In addition, the growth in the industrial and construction sectors is anticipated to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Outdoor Sound Barriers includes players such as:

Fort miller group

Armtec infrastructure

Evonik industries

Hoover-treated wood products

Amcon Block and Precast

Dynamic precast company

ZAK acoustic private limited

Coastal precast system

Acoustic Guard

Cretex companies

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030: USD 1.34 Billion CAGR 4.2% CAGR (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Governments are focusing on introducing various regulations Boost their infrastructure industry Growth of the overall construction industry





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Outdoor Sound Barriers industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the traffic noise in the residential areas located near highways or industries. Furthermore, the escalating demand in the regions like the Asia-Pacific, Europe, etc., is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the market performance worldwide. Moreover, the rise in the investment by the government to manufacture outdoor sound barriers across various regions worldwide is also projected to positively impact the performance of the market over the assessment period. In addition, the growth in the industrial and construction sectors is anticipated to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, the factors such as a lack of investment, a lack of money, and government laws are also projected to restrict the market's development. Moreover, the fluctuation of the cost of raw materials during the pandemic is also likely to limit the market's growth worldwide over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Outdoor Sound Barriers market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the Polycarbonate Sound Barrier segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for Outdoor Sound Barriers over the assessment period, given mainly to its excellent sound-isolation properties, Stable element structure.

Among all the application areas, the construction segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for Outdoor Sound Barriers over the assessment period, given mainly to the growth in the construction and transportation industries. Furthermore, the increasing product penetration in industrial applications is also projected to boost the segment's performance over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Outdoor Sound Barriers is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Outdoor Sound Barriers industry over the coming years. The region has Canada and the U.S. as the leading growth contributors. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the increase in the need for outdoor sound barriers that can lower the sounds from highways, railroads, etc. Furthermore, the availability of the major key players in the countries like the U.S. and Mexico is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the regional market's growth.



The Asia-Pacific regional market for Outdoor Sound Barriers is anticipated to secure the second position globally. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the rapid industrialization and urbanization of the countries like Australia, China, and India.

