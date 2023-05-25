|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
25 May 2023
Company announcement number 42/2023
Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2023.
The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
