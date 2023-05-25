English Danish

25 May 2023





Company announcement number 42/2023



Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G





Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2023.



The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

