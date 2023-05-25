FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter fiscal 2023, ending May 31, 2023, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Q3 2023 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.

The earnings presentation slides will be available on our investor relations website at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 30 mins before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 22, 2023, through June 22, 2024. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:

Megan Kovach

+1 512.736.2795

megan.kovach@factset.com