CSW Industrials Reports Record Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI or the "Company") today reported record results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year periods ended March 31, 2023.



Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights (comparisons to fiscal 2022 fourth quarter)

Total revenue increased 12.9% to $195.7 million, with an organic growth rate of 10.5%

Net income attributable to CSWI increased 46.7% to $27.1 million, compared to $18.4 million, with no adjustments to earnings in either period

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) increased 48.7% to $1.74, compared to $1.17

EBITDA increased 32.8% to $49.4 million, with margin expansion of 370 bps to 25.2%

Paid down $23.5 million of debt and improved balance sheet strength with a leverage ratio (Debt to EBITDA), in accordance with our credit facility, of approximately 1.3x

Executed an interest rate swap to fix the interest rate at 3.85% plus margin for the first $100 million borrowing under our Revolving Credit Facility

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Highlights (comparisons to fiscal 2022 full year)

Total revenue increased 21.0% to $757.9 million, with an organic growth rate of 15.3%

Net income attributable to CSWI increased 39.1% to $96.4 million, compared to $69.3 million, adjusted to exclude the final TRUaire purchase accounting effect from the GAAP amount of $66.4 million

EPS of $6.20 increased 41.2%, compared to $4.39, adjusted to exclude the final TRUaire purchase accounting effect from the GAAP EPS of $4.20

EBITDA increased 30.6% to $174.1 million, with margin expansion of 170 bps to 23.0%

Record operating cash flows of $121.5 million (75.8% increase)

Invested $58.3 million in acquisitions and $14.0 million in organic capital expenditures, while returning total cash of $46.3 million to shareholders through share repurchases ($35.7 million) and dividends ($10.6 million)

Comments from the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our financial results in fiscal 2023. We had a record year, driven by both strong organic growth and our accretive acquisitions. This growth has driven an improvement in profitability as we continue to leverage our revenue growth, resulting in higher margins and higher free cash flow."

Armes continued, "We exited the year with positive momentum which positions us well for another year of growth and record profit in fiscal 2024, despite macroeconomic uncertainty. We expect revenue and profit growth, with expanding margins in each of our three operating segments. I continue to be proud of CSWI's strong employee-centric culture as we work together to create value for our shareholders. Importantly, our team members participate meaningfully in our success through our Employee Stock Ownership Plan, creating an alignment of interests between our workforce and shareholders. The future for CSWI is very encouraging."

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $195.7 million, a $22.4 million (12.9%) increase from the prior year period. Total revenue growth included $18.1 million of organic growth (80.8% of total revenue growth), with the remainder contributed by the Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon Stainless Inc. ("Falcon") acquisitions. In the current quarter, price actions contributed to revenue growth across all segments.

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter was $85.3 million, representing 18.0% growth from $72.3 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 43.6%, compared to 41.7% in the prior year period. The gross profit margin increase resulted from pricing actions.

Operating expenses as a percent of revenue were 23.3% in the current period, compared to the prior year period of 25.0%, as strong revenue growth outpaced the increased operating expenses. Operating expenses were $45.6 million in the current year period, compared to $43.4 million in the prior year period.

Operating income in the current period was $39.8 million, compared to $28.9 million in the prior year period. Operating income as a percent of revenue was 20.3% in fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, compared to 16.7% in the prior year period. The 360 bps improvement in operating income margin resulted from the previously discussed improvement in gross profit margin and operating expense margin.

Net income attributable to CSWI (net of non-controlling interest in the joint venture) increased 46.7% to $27.1 million, compared to the prior year period of $18.4 million, while EPS increased 48.7% to $1.74, compared to $1.17 in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter EBITDA increased to $49.4 million, representing 32.8% growth from $37.2 million in the prior year period. As revenue growth outpaced incremental expenses, the EBITDA margin improved to 25.2%, from 21.5% in the prior year period.

During fiscal fourth quarter, we paid down $23.5 million of debt, using the strong cash flows generated by our operations. In addition, we entered into an interest rate swap to hedge our exposure to variability in cash flows from interest payments on the first $100.0 million borrowing under our Revolving Credit Facility.

Following quarter end, the Company declared a 12% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, to $0.19 per share. This dividend, which was paid on May 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023, was the seventeenth consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend.

On a GAAP basis, the Company’s effective tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter was 25.1%, which differed from the statutory rate primarily due to state tax expense, net of federal benefit, nondeductible executive compensation and the lift of our assertion of permanent reinvestment in a foreign subsidiary.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

The Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $133.9 million, a $13.5 million (11.2%) increase from the prior year period, comprised of inorganic growth from Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon ($4.3 million), and organic growth of $9.2 million (68.1% of total revenue growth), driven by pricing actions that were partially offset by a decrease in unit volumes. As compared to the prior year period, net revenue growth was driven by the HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, and plumbing end markets. Segment operating income improved to $35.8 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior year period. The incremental profit resulted from revenue growth and the inclusion of recent acquisitions of Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon. This incremental profit was partially offset by increased spending on employee compensation as well as depreciation and amortization expenses. Segment operating income margin in the fiscal fourth quarter was 26.7%, compared to 23.7% in the prior year period. The increase in segment operating income margin resulted primarily from pricing actions, as well as reduced growth in operating expense as a percentage of revenue. Segment EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $42.7 million, or 31.9% of revenue, compared to $34.9 million, or 28.9% of revenue in the prior year period.

The Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $25.0 million, a 4.5% increase compared to $23.9 million in the prior year period, driven by commercial initiatives and pricing actions. Segment operating income was $2.7 million, or 10.9% of revenue, compared to the prior year period of $1.7 million, or 7.2% of revenue, due to improved project margins. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin were $3.1 million and 12.4% in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $2.2 million and 9.1% in the prior year period.

The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue was $38.5 million, a $7.7 million (25.1%) increase from the prior year period, primarily due to unit volume growth as well as pricing actions. Increased net revenue was driven by growth in all end markets including the energy, general industrial, mining and rail transportation end markets. Segment operating income improved significantly to $6.5 million, as compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. Strong organic revenue growth was achieved without an increase in operating expense spend, resulting in an increase in operating income of 75.3% from the prior year period. Segment operating income margin in the fiscal fourth quarter improved to 16.9%, compared to the prior year period of 12.1%. Segment EBITDA improved by 55.1% to $8.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $5.3 million, with a current period margin of 21.3% as compared to 17.2% in the prior year period.

Fiscal Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue was $757.9 million, representing 21.0% growth from $626.4 million in the prior year, with all segments reporting organic growth. Of the $131.5 million total growth, $95.6 million (72.7% of total revenue growth) resulted from organic growth attributable to pricing actions, with the remainder ($35.9 million) contributed by the Shoemaker, Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon acquisitions.

GAAP consolidated gross profit in the current year was $318.2 million, representing $62.3 million (24.3%) growth from the $256.0 million of gross profit in the prior year, with growth in all three reporting segments. Incremental gross profit resulted predominantly from revenue growth due to pricing actions, the acquisitions of Shoemaker, Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon, along with the prior year TRUaire purchase accounting effect ($3.9 million) and TRUaire Vietnam's COVID related expenses ($1.7 million) that did not recur. Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was 42.0%, compared to the prior year period of 40.9%, or 41.5% as adjusted for the final TRUaire purchase accounting effect.

Operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved to 23.6%, compared to 25.3% in the prior year period, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in operating expenses. Operating expenses in the current year were $179.1 million, compared to the prior year of $158.6 million. The additional operating expenses were primarily due to the inclusion of Shoemaker in the current year, incremental expenses related to employee compensations, third-party sales commissions, marketing and travel to support revenue growth, increased professional fees to support business growth and recent acquisitions, along with increased depreciation and amortization.

In the current year, GAAP operating income was $139.1 million, compared to $97.4 million or $101.3 million adjusted for the aforementioned purchase accounting effect. The incremental operating income resulted from the increased gross profit, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. Operating income margin improved to 18.3%, compared to the prior year of 15.5%, or 16.2% as adjusted for the purchase accounting effect.

In the current year, net income attributable to CSWI improved to $96.4 million, representing growth of 39.1%, or $6.20 per diluted share, an increase of 41.2%. In the prior year, reported net income attributable to CSWI was $66.4 million, or $4.20 of EPS, and when adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting effect was $69.3 million, $4.39 of EPS.

Fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA increased 30.6% to $174.1 million from $133.3 million in the prior year. EBITDA as percent of revenue improved to 23.0%, compared to 21.3%, in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal 2023 year improved significantly to $121.5 million, or 75.8%, compared to $69.1 million in the prior year, driven by increased profit and working capital improvements.

In line with the stated capital allocation strategy, during fiscal 2023, the Company invested in organic capital expenditures, acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases. Organic capital expenditures during the current and prior fiscal years were $14.0 million and $15.7 million, respectively. Organic capital expenditures have been focused on capacity expansion, enterprise resource planning systems, new product introductions, continuous improvement and automation. During the year ended March 31, 2023 we acquired Falcon for an aggregate purchase price of $37.1 million, comprised of $33.6 million in cash consideration (net of cash received), the assets of Cover Guard and AC Guard and the related intellectual property for $19.7 million in cash consideration and additional $0.3 million annuity payments, and other acquisitions for $2.7 million in cash consideration. These acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility. Repurchases of shares under our share repurchase programs during the current and prior fiscal years were $35.7 million (336,347 shares) and $14.4 million (126,115 shares), respectively. Dividend payments of $10.6 million and $9.5 million were paid during the current and prior fiscal years, respectively.

As of March 31, 2023, $253.0 million was outstanding on the $500.0 million Revolving Credit Facility, resulting in borrowing capacity of $247.0 million. As of fiscal year end, CSWI reported a leverage ratio, in accordance with our credit facility, of approximately 1.3x debt to EBITDA.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the current year was 23.3% on a GAAP basis, which was in the range of the Company’s previous expectation of 23%-24.0%.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Segment Results

The Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $513.8 million, a $97.3 million (23.4%) increase from the prior year. Revenue growth was comprised of inorganic growth of $35.9 million from the acquisitions of Shoemaker, Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon, organic growth of $61.4 million (63.1% of total revenue growth) due to pricing actions that were partially offset by a slight decrease in unit volumes. As compared to the prior year period, strong net revenue growth was driven by the HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, and plumbing end markets. Segment operating income was $126.2 million, compared to the prior year of $96.1 million, or $100.0 million, adjusted to exclude the previously mentioned purchase price accounting effect. The incremental profit resulted from solid revenue growth, inclusion of recent acquisitions of Shoemaker, Cover Guard, AC Guard and Falcon, as well as the prior year TRUaire purchase accounting effect ($3.9 million) and TRUaire Vietnam's COVID related expenses ($1.7 million) that did not recur. This incremental profit was partially offset with increased spending due to the inclusion of Shoemaker, employee compensation as the segment continues to build the infrastructure to support growth, increased third-party sales commissions and professional fees, as well as increased depreciation and amortization expenses. Segment operating income margin in the current year was 24.6%, compared to the prior year of 23.1% (24.0% as adjusted), as revenue growth outpaced the increased expenses discussed above. Segment EBITDA in the current year was $153.2 million, or 29.8% of revenue, compared to $123.9 million, or 29.7% of revenue in the prior year.

The Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $104.0 million, a $6.7 million (6.9%) increase from the prior year, primarily due to sustained commercial activity, retention of market share and successful pricing actions. Segment operating income was $12.9 million, a 16.1% increase compared to the prior year of $11.1 million, due to incremental profit and a reduction in operating expense spend, partially offset by completion of lower margin legacy projects. Segment operating income margin in the current year was 12.4%, compared to the prior year of 11.4%. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the current year were $14.4 million and 13.9%, compared to $13.1 million and 13.4% in the prior year.

The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue improved to $147.4 million, a $31.4 million (27.1%) increase from the prior year of $116.0 million, all of which was organic, due to pricing actions and increased unit volumes, with growth in all end markets served. In the current year, segment operating income improved to $20.2 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared to the prior year of $9.0 million, or 7.8% of revenue. Improved segment operating income resulted from revenue growth as well as gross margin improvement as a result of leverage from unit volume increase, paired with reduced growth in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin improved to $26.0 million and 17.6% in the fiscal year, compared to $15.1 million and 13.0% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, adjusted operating income and free cash flows, which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. Attributable to CSWI is defined to exclude the income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV.

CSWI utilizes adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) as an additional consolidated, non-GAAP financial measure, which consists of consolidated net income including income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV, adjusted to remove the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and significant nonrecurring items.

For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Unaudited) Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 195,686 $ 173,299 $ 757,904 $ 626,435 Cost of revenues (110,341 ) (100,957 ) (439,690 ) (370,473 ) Gross profit 85,345 72,342 318,214 255,962 Selling, general and administrative expenses (45,580 ) (43,405 ) (179,148 ) (158,582 ) Operating income 39,765 28,937 139,066 97,380 Interest expense, net (4,107 ) (1,298 ) (13,197 ) (5,449 ) Other income (expense), net 570 (34 ) 42 (466 ) Income before income taxes 36,228 27,605 125,911 91,465 Provision for income taxes (9,105 ) (9,080 ) (29,337 ) (24,146 ) Net income 27,123 18,525 96,574 67,319 Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (60 ) (79 ) (139 ) (934 ) Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. $ 27,062 $ 18,446 $ 96,435 $ 66,385 Net income per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.17 $ 6.22 $ 4.21 Diluted 1.74 1.17 6.20 4.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 15,475 15,766 15,509 15,755 Diluted 15,523 15,800 15,546 15,807



CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,455 $ 16,619 Accounts receivable, net 122,753 122,804 Inventories, net 161,569 150,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,279 10,610 Total current assets 323,056 300,147 Property, plant and equipment, net 88,235 87,032 Goodwill 242,740 224,658 Intangible assets, net 318,903 300,837 Other assets 70,519 82,686 Total assets $ 1,043,453 $ 995,360 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,651 $ 47,836 Accrued and other current liabilities 67,388 69,005 Current portion of long-term debt — 561 Total current liabilities 108,039 117,402 Long-term debt 253,000 252,214 Retirement benefits payable 1,158 1,027 Other long-term liabilities 137,117 140,306 Total liabilities 499,314 510,949 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 18,464 15,325 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 163 162 Additional paid-in capital 123,336 112,924 Treasury shares, at cost (902 and 576 shares, respectively) (82,734 ) (46,448 ) Retained earnings 493,319 407,522 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,409 ) (5,074 ) Total equity 525,675 469,086 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,043,453 $ 995,360



CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 96,574 $ 67,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating Depreciation 12,838 11,572 Amortization of intangible and other assets 22,716 25,314 Provision for inventory reserves 1,522 1,553 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,013 1498 Share-based and other executive compensation 9,751 8,450 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment 104 (85 ) Net pension benefit 150 31 Impairment of intangible assets 156 — Net deferred taxes (6,011 ) (3,261 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,105 (26,729 ) Inventories (11,422 ) (49,403 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,282 ) 3,479 Other assets 458 626 Accounts payable and other current liabilities (7,000 ) 27,983 Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities (219 ) 742 Net cash provided by operating activities 121,453 69,089 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,951 ) (15,653 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 120 139 Cash paid for acquisitions (58,335 ) (35,942 ) Net cash used in investing activities (72,166 ) (51,456 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 143,177 94,000 Repayments of lines of credit (142,952 ) (83,561 ) Payments of deferred loan costs (710 ) (2,328 ) Purchase of treasury shares (39,072 ) (19,311 ) Proceeds from stock option activity 272 1,327 Proceeds from acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,000 6,293 Dividends paid to shareholders (10,555 ) (9,459 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (46,840 ) (13,039 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (611 ) 1,937 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,836 6,531 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 16,619 10,088 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,455 $ 16,619 Supplemental non-cash disclosure: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 12,502 $ 4,955 Cash paid during the year for income taxes 41,476 20,485



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income and net income attributable to CSWI, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items. In the following tables, there could be immaterial differences in amounts presented due to rounding.





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net income attributable to CSWI $ 27,062 $ 18,446 $ 96,435 $ 66,385 Adjusting items, net of tax: Purchase accounting effect — — — 2,959 Adjusted Net Income attributable to CSWI $ 27,062 $ 18,446 $ 96,435 $ 69,344 GAAP Net Income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $ 1.74 $ 1.17 $ 6.20 $ 4.20 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Purchase accounting effect — — — 0.19 Adjusted Net Income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $ 1.74 $ 1.17 $ 6.20 $ 4.39





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net Income attributable to CSWI $ 27,062 $ 18,446 $ 96,435 $ 66,385 Plus: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 60 79 139 934 GAAP Net Income $ 27,123 $ 18,525 $ 96,574 $ 67,319 Adjusting Items: Interest Expense 4,107 1,298 13,197 5,449 Income Tax Expense 9,105 9,080 29,337 24,146 Depreciation & Amortization 9,053 8,289 34,957 36,408 EBITDA $ 49,388 $ 37,191 $ 174,067 $ 133,323 EBITDA % Revenue 25.2 % 21.5 % 23.0 % 21.3 %





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Engineered Specialized Contractor Building Reliability Corporate Consolidated Solutions Solutions Solutions and Other Operations Revenue, net $ 133,945 $ 24,991 $ 38,487 $ (1,738 ) $ 195,686 Operating Income $ 35,788 $ 2,716 $ 6,517 $ (5,257 ) $ 39,765 Operating Income % Revenue 26.7 % 10.9 % 16.9 % 20.3 % Adjusting Items: Other Income (Expense) (167 ) (42 ) 146 632 570 Depreciation & Amortization 7,056 428 1,517 52 9,053 EBITDA $ 42,677 $ 3,103 $ 8,181 $ (4,573 ) $ 49,388 EBITDA % Revenue 31.9 % 12.4 % 21.3 % 25.2 % (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Engineered Specialized Contractor Building Reliability Corporate Consolidated Solutions Solutions Solutions and Other Operations Revenue, net $ 120,439 $ 23,907 $ 30,753 $ (1,801 ) $ 173,299 Operating Income $ 28,526 $ 1,713 $ 3,717 $ (5,020 ) $ 28,937 Operating Income % Revenue 23.7 % 7.2 % 12.1 % 16.7 % Adjusting Items: Other Income (Expense) 44 (41 ) 104 (142 ) (34 ) Depreciation & Amortization 6,292 498 1,453 45 8,289 EBITDA $ 34,863 $ 2,170 $ 5,274 $ (5,116 ) $ 37,191 EBITDA % Revenue 28.9 % 9.1 % 17.2 % 21.5 %





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Engineered Specialized Contractor Building Reliability Corporate Consolidated Solutions Solutions Solutions and Other Operations Revenue, net $ 513,776 $ 103,969 $ 147,445 $ (7,287 ) $ 757,904 Operating Income $ 126,204 $ 12,889 $ 20,176 $ (20,202 ) $ 139,066 Operating Income % Revenue 24.6 % 12.4 % 13.7 % 18.3 % Adjusting Items: Other Income (Expense) 76 (231 ) (228 ) 425 42 Depreciation & Amortization 26,951 1,771 6,035 201 34,958 EBITDA $ 153,231 $ 14,429 $ 25,983 $ (19,576 ) $ 174,067 EBITDA % Revenue 29.8 % 13.9 % 17.6 % 23.0 % (Amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 Engineered Specialized Contractor Building Reliability Corporate Consolidated Solutions Solutions Solutions and Other Operations Revenue, net $ 416,487 $ 97,297 $ 116,042 $ (3,390 ) $ 626,435 GAAP Operating Income $ 96,115 $ 11,101 $ 9,007 $ (18,843 ) $ 97,380 Adjusting Items: Purchase Accounting Effect 3,919 — — — 3,919 Operating Income $ 100,034 $ 11,101 $ 9,007 $ (18,843 ) $ 101,299 Operating Income % Revenue 24.0 % 11.4 % 7.8 % 16.2 % Adjusting Items: Other Income (Expense) (130 ) (107 ) 32 (261 ) (466 ) Depreciation & Amortization 27,879 2,063 6,016 450 36,408 Purchase Accounting Effect (3,919 ) — — — (3,919 ) EBITDA $ 123,864 $ 13,058 $ 15,055 $ (18,655 ) $ 133,323 EBITDA % Revenue 29.7 % 13.4 % 13.0 % 21.3 %



