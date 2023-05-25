Compressor Wheel Market Size Will Attain USD 17 Billion by 2030 Growing at 6.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Compressor Wheel Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Compressor Wheel Market By Material (Cast Iron And Aluminum), By Application (Automotive Engine And Stationary Engine), And By Sales Type (OEMs And Aftermarket) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Compressor Wheel Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Compressor Wheel? How big is the Compressor Wheel Industry?

Report Overview:

A compressor wheel is an essential part of a turbocharger, a gadget that helps the presentation of a gas-powered motor. Before air enters the engine's cylinders, it is drawn in and compressed by the compressor wheel, also known as the impeller. It comprises of a round circle with different bent sharp edges or blades organized around its outline. The turbine wheel is turned by the exhaust gases as they pass through the turbine, which then turns the compressor wheel. Air is forced into the engine and pressurized by this rotation, which results in a high-speed flow. The turbocharger's efficiency and performance are greatly influenced by the compressor wheel's design and size, allowing for increased engine power and torque.

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Growth Factors

The global compressor wheel market is driven by the automotive industry's rising demand for turbocharged engines. Expanded accentuation on eco-friendliness and decreased outflows have prompted the reception of turbocharging innovation, making a requirement for superior execution blower wheels. In addition, advancements in materials and manufacturing procedures have made it possible to make compressor wheels that are light and aerodynamically efficient, which has helped the market grow even more. Notwithstanding, the market likewise faces specific restrictions.

Restrains:

The high cost of developing and manufacturing advanced compressor wheels is one such constraint. The compressor wheel industry’s future expansion is also hindered by stringent emissions regulations and the trend toward electric vehicles.

Opportunities:

There are opportunities in new markets and the development of cutting-edge technologies like electric turbochargers, which could lead to market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Melett North America Inc. (Melett Ltd.), Nelcon Motor Company, ABI Showatech Private Ltd., UACJ Corporation, Changzhou E & E Turbo Power Co., Ltd., PHESSIO TURBO, BOOSTER Precision Components, BorgWarner Inc., Turbo Systems, Doncasters Group Ltd, Pacifica Power Sdn Bhd., GARRETT MOTION INC., E&E Turbo, Jiangyin Uni-Pol Vacuum Casting India Pvt. Ltd., Owen Developments, Turbo tech Precision Products Ltd, UNI-POL CHINA, and Wabtec Corporation. Key Segment By Material, By Application, By Sales Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Compressor Wheel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global compressor wheel market is segmented based on material, application, sales type, and region.

Based on material, the global compressor wheel market is divided into cast iron and aluminum segments. The aluminum segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Compressor wheels made of aluminum have several advantages over wheels made of other materials. Aluminum wheels are lightweight, which reduces rotational inertia and improves overall fuel economy. They also have good thermal properties, so the turbo works better and lasts longer.

Additionally, advances in aluminum casting techniques and alloy compounds have produced stronger and more efficient compressor wheels. The aluminum segment of the compressor wheel market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years in response to the increasing demand for lightweight components in several industries, including aerospace and automotive.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the automotive engine and stationary engine segments. The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The main driving force is the increasing demand for supercharged engines in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and sports cars. Automakers are increasingly turning to turbocharger technology to improve engine performance and fuel efficiency and to meet stringent emission standards.

In addition, the move to electric vehicles presents opportunities for compressor wheels in hybrid and electric powertrains. With continuous advancement in automotive technology, the automotive segment of the compressor wheel industry is poised for sustained growth in the near future.

Based on sales type, the global market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket segments. The OEMs segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Compressor Wheel market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Cast Iron



Aluminum

By Application

Automotive Engine

Stationary Engine

By Sales Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Compressor Wheel market include -

Melett North America Inc. (Melett Ltd.)

Nelcon Motor Company

ABI Showatech Private Ltd.

UACJ Corporation

Changzhou E & E Turbo Power Co. Ltd.

PHESSIO TURBO

BOOSTER Precision Components

BorgWarner Inc.

Turbo Systems

Doncasters Group Ltd

Pacifica Power Sdn Bhd.

GARRETT MOTION INC.

E&E Turbo

Jiangyin Uni-Pol Vacuum Casting India Pvt. Ltd.

Owen Developments

Turbo tech Precision Products Ltd

UNI-POL CHINA

Wabtec Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Compressor Wheel market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Compressor Wheel market size was valued at around US$ 11 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17 billion by 2030.

The global compressor wheel market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to strict legislation for curbing carbon emissions and demand for manufacturing lightweight engines.

Based on material, the aluminum segment is predicted to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the automotive engine segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

On basis of sales type, the OEMs segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 4.5% over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American compressor wheel market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Compressor Wheel industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Compressor Wheel Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Compressor Wheel Industry?

What segments does the Compressor Wheel Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Compressor Wheel Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Application, By Sales Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating compressor wheel market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Several factors have contributed to this expansion. First, the region is a major hub for automobile manufacturing, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The increasing demand for turbocharged vehicles in these markets has increased the need for supercharged wheels. Secondly, the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in countries such as India and Southeast Asia countries has increased the demand for high-performance equipment, generators, and power plants for which compressor wheels are an integral component. Moreover, market growth is further fueled by the presence of major compressor wheel manufacturers in the region and lucrative government initiatives to boost manufacturing and investment. Due to continuous economic growth, rising automobile production, and industrial development, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant expansion of the compressor wheel market in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2021, Ingersoll Rand, a leading provider of compressed air solutions, announced the launch of its new line of compressor wheelers equipped with advanced control systems. These control systems utilize smart technology to optimize energy efficiency and performance, resulting in reduced operating costs for industrial applications. The new compressor wheelers also feature enhanced reliability and ease of maintenance, making them a valuable asset for businesses seeking improved productivity and cost savings in their operations.

In August 2021, Atlas Copco, a global leader in compressor technology, introduced a breakthrough development in the compressor wheeler market. They unveiled a range of oil-free compressors that incorporate state-of-the-art magnetic bearing technology. These compressors eliminate the need for lubrication and reduce energy consumption, resulting in significant savings and environmental benefits. Magnetic bearing technology provides long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance, making it the choice for industries that require clean and reliable compressed air.

